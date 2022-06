BURKE COUTNY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the award amount in order to help with the search of a missing man. According to the BCSO, Simon Powell has been missing for 6 years. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says that he is now offering a $30,000 reward to any person […]

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO