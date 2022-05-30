ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices have hit record highs but don't expect Biden to lower them: 'They already used their biggest bullet'

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

President Biden; gas prices in San Francisco, California on May 20, 2022

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • President Biden is scrambling to lower gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, but he has few tools to do so.
  • US gas prices have hit records, and the strategic petroleum release won't be able to bring them down.
  • "There are very few tools the US administration has because the biggest driver for gasoline prices are driven by global fundamentals," a top analyst told Insider.

The cost of gas is surging across the US, but drivers shouldn't expect any action taken by President Joe Biden's administration to bring down prices at the pump ahead of summer driving season.

The White House is staring down a global energy crunch sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as domestic supply strains across energy commodities.

"There are very few tools the US administration has because the biggest drivers for gasoline prices are driven by global fundamentals," Matt Smith, lead oil analyst, Americas at Kpler , told Insider. "You can make decisions on domestic supply, but if it doesn't have an impact on the global picture, it won't have an impact at the pump."

Gas prices have blown past record after record in recent weeks. On Friday, the average gallon of gas in the US hit $4.599 — roughly 51% higher than a year ago, according to AAA data. The average on Monday, after drivers hit the road for Memorial Day getaways , was $4.619.

Even prior to the war in Ukraine, however, supply was tight.

"[Before February], US inventories were low compared to historical benchmarks — for crude, gas and diesel," Smith said. "Meanwhile, demand was getting back to pre-pandemic levels while supply lagged as refining activity remained subdued."

At the end of March, President Biden moved to stem rising gas prices and compensate for the loss of Russian supply by ordering the release of 1 million barrels a day over six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

About 59% of the price of gas at the pump comes from the cost of crude in global markets, but the additional release of barrels, or even increases in US production, would only add a "proverbial drop in the bucket in the 100-million-barrel-per-day global oil market," Dallas Fed economists wrote earlier this month .

Yet, according to Smith, there's little else Biden can do.

"They already used their biggest bullet [with the strategic petroleum release]," Smith said. "That was probably the best shot of keeping prices down, since that crude is ultimately going to make its way to the global market, in theory."

Amid the scramble to bring down prices ahead of the midterm elections, the White House has reached out to the oil industry to inquire about firing up shuttered refineries, Bloomberg reported Friday. But there's a meager chance that comes to fruition, Smith explained.

"Companies had already assessed the cost of restarting and running these refineries and judged it an uneconomic proposition," he said. "There's little the US administration can do to get these refineries to restart — unless they wanted to invest the money themselves, which isn't going to happen."

Biden has not yet ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring fuel costs, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhold said Tuesday. She told CNN the President is "obsessed" with lowering prices.

But oil producers oppose potential curbs.

"Restricting US energy exports would only create further instability in the marketplace, diminish American energy leadership and represent a grave disservice to our allies," Frank Macchiarola of the American Petroleum Institute trade group, told Reuters .

Ethanol and a tax holiday

The government has two more levers it could pull in an attempt to bring prices down, according to Smith, but those, too, will likely be ineffectual.

The US Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver for higher-ethanol gasoline blends for 20 days in May. This temporarily allows more gasoline to enter the market and expands the available volume of fuel — but Biden could move to allow the blend for the duration of the summer, and also lift anti-smog regulations.

"Blending ethanol into gasoline makes it cheaper, but it creates smog," Smith said.

One other move would be for Biden to implement a federal tax holiday on gasoline for the summer — which the governor of Georgia has already done to suspend the state's 29.1 cents-a-gallon motor fuel tax.

A tax holiday could help ease prices, Smith said, but it wouldn't cause any significant drop, especially against the backdrop of low energy inventories.

"Biden can't really control global oil prices even though they've given it their best shot with the strategic petroleum release," Smith said. "Now they're in a fairly desperate situation. It may be an impossible task."

Read the original article on Business Insider

"Truth be Told"
2d ago

When your "living off the people", and "everything" is "paid for", like Biden, and Harris is, like a "Rich form" of welfare, what do they care what prices the people have to pay for anything, "THEY "DON'T" CARE". WORST PRESIDENT, AND VICE PRESIDENT "EVER".

Ænema
4d ago

I don’t think anyone expects anything out of this guy. He’s proven his incompetence, and it’s clear he’s only here for the title of POTUS.

Josh McCastle
4d ago

He said he was going to make America last. Nobody thought he was serious…. What a worthless disgrace to this great country!

The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
CNET

Gas Prices Will Pass $6 a Gallon This Summer, Analysts Predict. When Will They Hit the Brakes?

Gas prices have put the pedal to the metal, as the national average continues to speed past $4.50 a gallon. On Thursday, a gallon of gas swelled to $4.59, according to AAA. Unadjusted for inflation, that's about a quarter more than the previous all-time high of $4.33, reached on March 11. The new record also represents nearly a 50-cent jump from a month ago and $1.55 a gallon more than this time last year.
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
