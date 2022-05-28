ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day weekend in central Alabama looks perfect

By Adrian Castellano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lower humidity and sunshine return just in time for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will trend hotter by early next week. Get the latest forecast in the video above. NICE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. A really nice night awaits as lower humidity continues to filter...

Alabama gears up for an above average Hurricane season.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of storms this year with up to six becoming major hurricanes. Weather watchers point to higher than normal temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean as one sign of an active season. Jason Beaman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. He says a hurricane plan is always a good thing to have in mind before a storm hits.
ALABAMA STATE
Summer feeding programs available in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — School is out in most of central Alabama and many families are in need of extra food for their grade-school children. WVTM 13 has compiled a list of summer feeding programs in our area. Scroll down to find what's available near you. ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS. No...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
People of Alabama: Erika Sierra of Huntsville

What is something that you really need to hear right now?. “You’re enough. You’re enough. You’re enough. We’re held to so many standards. Really, every person is their own and every person is enough. Circumstances make a person and we’re not one to judge them, so you’re enough. You are more than enough. Every person is. I wish I would’ve heard that earlier in life. I feel it now. Be yourself. Be confident. It’s not all going to feel good at the time that you’re living it, but it’ll feel better.” – Erika Sierra of Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
Summer Train Rides at the North Alabama Railroad Museum

All aboard! Summer has arrived in Huntsville and there’s so much going on for kids to do! Definitely be sure to add the North Alabama Railroad Museum to your Summer Bucket List if you have a young train enthusiast. They offer three different train rides through the countryside, and if you act fast you can snag seats on all three this summer. The best part is you don’t have to worry about the weather – a little bit of rain won’t stop the train!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama farmers feeling the impact from inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As inflation continues to hit everyone in the US, the high prices are putting a burden on Alabama farmers. This is causing them to raise the prices on many of the produce enjoyed by Alabamians. “The way fertilizer is right now we had to increase our prices also,” local farmer Walter […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with incredible views of a pristine landscape. Lay Lake’s most expensive home has 4 bedrooms and 7 baths and is loaded with tons of fun amenities. This lake home is listed by Matt Robinson & Sherry Best with Ray & Poynor Properties.
Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
CULLMAN, AL
Archibald: The state of Alabama wants their land – and their way of life

It must have been about 1964 – four or five years before brother Russell Moore went off to Vietnam for his first combat – when twins Marolyn and Carolyn sat on a hill beneath an ancient pecan tree and wove tall grass into dolls’ hair, with bows and ribbons and memories they would carry a lifetime.
Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
9 Fantastic Outdoor Experiences In My Favorite Alabama Mountain Town

Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl talks NIL at SEC spring meetings

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Check out what Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said about NIL and college basketball at the SEC spring meetings in Sandestin. Watch the video above. WVTM 13 is the only local television station at the spring meetings. Watch WVTM 13 News and get the WVTM 13 app for the latest updates on the coaches' meetings.
AUBURN, AL
Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

