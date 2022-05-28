Memorial Day weekend in central Alabama looks perfect

What is something that you really need to hear right now?. “You’re enough. You’re enough. You’re enough. We’re held to so many standards. Really, every person is their own and every person is enough. Circumstances make a person and we’re not one to judge them, so you’re enough. You are more than enough. Every person is. I wish I would’ve heard that earlier in life. I feel it now. Be yourself. Be confident. It’s not all going to feel good at the time that you’re living it, but it’ll feel better.” – Erika Sierra of Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO