Indianola Baseball Splits with East; Softball Falls in Ranked Matchup

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is gearing up for a highlight of the summer returning to Pella. Trish Klok is the chair of the PACE Alliance events committee, and says Thursdays in Pella is coming to Central Park every Thursday in June and July, totaling nine events in 2022. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. each night on the square, following the start of the Pella Farmers Market, and includes a variety of games, entertainment options, and food booths. Each Thursdays in Pella event concludes with a performance by the Pella City Band at 8 p.m. on the Tulip Toren. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will provide weekly updates. “Around the World” is the first theme, and Klok says additional volunteers are welcome by contacting the PACE Alliance. Hear more about this year’s Thursdays in Pella events on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO