ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open updates | Pegula 1 of 2 top-15 women seeds left

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avQMS_0ftK0kP600
1 of 11

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Jessica Pegula needed just one match point to secure this victory at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded American will make her debut in the French Open’s fourth round after eliminating 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.

The finish was much more straightforward than Pegula’s first two wins, in which she required a total of 18 match points to get through: 10 in the first round, eight in the second.

Pegula, who faces Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the quarterfinals, is one of just two of the top 15 seeds remaining in the women’s draw. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the other.

Two high-seeded women departed Saturday: No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa stopped playing because of a health issue while trailing No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1, and Sabalenka lost to Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

___

4:15 p.m.

Zheng Qinwen has become the fourth Chinese woman to reach the fourth round at the French Open, doing so in her tournament debut.

The 74th-ranked Zheng was leading 6-0, 3-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier when her opponent, France’s Alizé Cornet, stopped playing because of what she said was a torn muscle in her upper left leg.

Cornet said she got injured during her previous match, a win against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, and considered not playing at all against Zheng.

Zheng is a 19-year-old who is ranked 74th and playing in only her second Grand Slam tournament.

She moved into a matchup against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Li Na, Zhang Shuai and Zheng Jie are the other women from China to get this far at Roland Garros. Li won the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open and is the only Chinese tennis player with a major singles title.

In other third-round women’s matches, Camila Giorgi beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina defeated Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2. Giorgi and Kasatkina face each other next.

___

3:50 p.m.

The first four times Daniil Medvedev played at the French Open, he left without winning a match.

Now he is into the fourth round for the second straight year.

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is seeded second in Paris, advanced Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 26-year-old Russian has not dropped a set through three matches this week. He faces 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic or 37-year-old French wild-card entry Gilles Simon next.

___

2:25 p.m.

Jannik Sinner saved 11 — yes, 11! — set points in the second set on the way to beating Mackie McDonald 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the third round at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Sinner was treated by a trainer for an issue with his left leg.

Sinner is a 20-year-old from Italy who has made it to Week 2 in all three of his trips to the French Open. He wound up losing to Rafael Nadal in both 2020 and 2021.

McDonald is a Californian who is No. 60 in the ATP rankings and was playing in the third round in Paris for the first time. He fell to 1-16 against opponents ranked in the top 15.

Sinner’s next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who needed four match points to get past Cristian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

___

2 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won her 31st consecutive match and is into the fourth round at Roland Garros for the fourth time in four appearances with a sometimes-shaky 6-3, 7-5 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, has now collected 48 of the past 49 sets she has played. Her winning streak is the longest in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

Swiatek improved her career record at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament to 17-2, a winning percentage of .895.

This one was not entirely smooth sailing for Swiatek against the 95th-ranked Kovinic, however.

Swiatek’s forehand was a particular trouble spot: That stroke was responsible for 17 of her 23 unforced errors.

The 20-year-old from Poland dropped four straight games to trail 5-4 in the second set before righting herself and claiming the last three to wrap up the win in 90 minutes.

Kovinic was playing in the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. The other was at the Australian Open in January, when she lost to eventual champion Ash Barty.

Barty retired in March and was replaced at No. 1 in the WTA rankings by Swiatek.

___

12:40 p.m.

Irina-Camelia Begu has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years, getting there at Roland Garros one match after being fined $10,000 for tossing her racket and having it brush a child in the stands.

The 63rd-ranked Romanian advanced by beating 227th-ranked French wild-card entry Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Begu is 31 and participating in her 41st major tournament. Her best showings previously were fourth-round runs at the 2015 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Jeanjean was appearing in her first tour-level event and beat two-time major finalist and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

___

12:05 p.m.

Play is underway on Day 7 at Roland Garros and No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek will soon be trying to extend her 30-match winning streak.

The third round is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek was the 2020 champion at the French Open, while Kovinic has never been past the third round at a major tournament.

No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw and will be playing Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Cori Gauff speaks on facing Sloane Stephens at French Open

World No. 23 Cori Gauff says she is feeling confident and feeling better and better on the court as she aims to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open. On Sunday, Gauff delivered an impressive performance as she defeated Elise Mertens 6-4 6-0 to progress into the French Open quarterfinal.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods impressed by Ashleigh Barty

Last month Barty made headlines again for a notable sporting achievement, always winning on grass, this time on a golf course in her home tournament in Brookwater, Queensland, and taking home a hefty check. A few days ago the news came that she will participate in a team tournament that will be played in the United States this summer, together with other sports stars such as the captain of the English football team Harry Kane, the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola , boxer Canelo Alvarez.
TENNIS
theScore

Gauff beats Stephens to reach 1st career Grand Slam semifinal

American teenager Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. The 18-year-old Gauff will next face another first-time semifinalist in Martina Trevisan, who earlier beat Leylah Fernandez. Gauff built early leads in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#2017 French Open#Ap#American#Chinese
TechRadar

French Open live stream 2022: how to watch finals week tennis at Roland Garros online from anywhere – Cilic, Swiatek and Rune on court on Day 11

There's no letting up at Roland Garros, with the men's and women's final four set to be confirmed on a jam-packed Day 11. World No.1 Iga Swiatek celebrates her birthday by taking on Jessica Pegula, while a resurgent Daria Kasatkina faces compatriot Veronika Kudermetova. In a tournament of shocks, Marin Cilic's return to form has been a revelation, and he takes on Andrey Rublev, while Norwegian hotshot Casper Ruud is up against the Danish teenage sensation Holger Rune in the night match. Don't miss a minute of finals week at Roland Garros. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from the US, Canada, UK and anywhere else - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon situation 'lose-lose' right now, says McEnroe

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport's governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Henrik Stenson: "We will follow all the players"

"It is clear that the Ryder Cup generates a festive, respectful and competitive environment. We want to win and the contribution of Italian and European fans will be fundamental" Henrik Stenson said this at his first press conference - at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome - as captain of the Europe team at the Ryder Cup 2023.
GOLF
Reuters

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session despite Spaniard's reluctance

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Tuesday's highly-anticipated French Open quarter-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafa Nadal has been scheduled to be played during the controversial night session despite the Spaniard expressing reservations against it. The night session, for which Amazon Prime has exclusive broadcasting rights...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy