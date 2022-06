OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Parked cars blocking beach accesses caused trouble to first responders trying to get to a person in need on Saturday. A post on the Oak Island Water Rescue Facebook page says that just after 2:00 p.m., several agencies responded to a call about a person in the water struggling to make it back to shore. The responding agencies included Oak Island Water Rescue, Fire Department and Police Department along with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

