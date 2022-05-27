News & Info

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at Crest Lake Park, 201 S. Glenwood Ave. The event will be a somber salute to the nation's veterans and will include speeches and appearances by elected officials and guest speakers, including Gary King, motivational speaker and author of "The Happiness Experiment: The Ultimate Life Makeover".

After an illustrious career of professional powerboat racing, manning motorsports events and working security jobs, Gary King decided to scatter over 250 street signs labeled "HAPPINESS" throughout St. Petersburg as part of an experiment to spread joy and make the world a happier place. Since then, he has been dedicated to sharing his life lessons and personal experiences with others.

The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to honoring veterans past, present and future through education, assistance and appreciation. Its mission is to promote American patriotism in the Tampa Bay area and to provide citizens with opportunities to show appreciation and support for veterans and active-duty personnel in the United States military.

For more information, call (727) 240-5358 or email m.norton@tampabayveteransalliance.org.

NOTE: City of Clearwater offices, libraries and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The city's Solid Waste Department will be working, and there will be no changes to the collection schedule. For police or fire emergencies on Monday, dial 9-1-1 as usual.

