It’s Memorial Weekend in Lake Havasu City. The first three-day summer holiday weekend – the one that starts it all for the rest of the summer is here. Although most identify the holiday with barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers, along with summer fun on the lake, the holiday was first celebrated in 1868 to honor those who served in America’s armed services. It was originally called Decoration Day because graves of the fallen would be decorated – a tradition that has continued to today.

