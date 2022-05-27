ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, Retires After 22 Years at The Corvallis Clinic

By The Corvallis Clinic
corvallisclinic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 22 years, Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, is retiring from The Corvallis Clinic. Dr. With has been a valuable part of our Internal Medicine Team in North Albany. He spent four years on the Board of Directors (part of that as Board Vice President) and was critical in getting all of...

www.corvallisclinic.com

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

A change is coming at former Izzy’s address

On Facebook the other day, some people were surprised that Izzy’s restaurant at 2115 S.W. Pacific was no longer in business. But it hasn’t been around for a quite a while. Izzy’s was started in Albany in 1979. In the 1980s and ’90s, the restaurant came to be a favorite with families. And if your kids played on various teams in those years, you may recall going to numerous after-game or season-ending pizza parties at Izzy’s.
ALBANY, OR
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Md#The Corvallis Clinic#Internal Medicine Team#The Board Of Directors#Board#Compensation Committee#Ehr Committee
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Leader David Barnett Dies

David Barnett, general council chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, died Saturday night from an apparent heart attack at his Shoreline home, the Tribe announced Sunday. "As his spirit soars with the eagles, we ask for you to respect the privacy of Barnett's family and the Tribe during this time," the Tribe said in a news release. "Details for a celebration of life will be forthcoming."
SHORELINE, WA
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
kbnd.com

Rep. Schrader Loses Primary Race

CLACKAMAS, OR -- Elections experts have declared a winner in the Democratic Primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, despite more than 20,000 still uncounted ballots in Clackamas County. Congressman Kurt Schrader (D-OR) has conceded, congratulating Jamie McLeod Skinner for securing the Democratic nomination for Oregon’s Fifth District. She’ll face...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Large law firm moves to Fox Tower

Buchalter secures 15th floor location in downtown Portland, in purposeful decision.Law firm Buchalter announced it moved its offices into the 15th floor at Fox Tower in downtown Portland on May 17. The 17,000-square-foot space is the new office for 55 attorneys and support staff. Adam Bass is the president and CEO of Buchalter. "We chose Fox Tower because TMT Development and Vanessa Sturgeon provided an unparalleled level of service and worked with us on finding exactly what we were looking for in downtown Portland," Bass said. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy