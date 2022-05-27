ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Keep your Teeth White with Power Swabs on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 4 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Teeth that are yellowed and...

www.wtkr.com

13newsnow.com

Entirety of Virginia in either 'growth' or 'surge' COVID-19 trajectories, data shows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases keep climbing. Just one metric from the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute shows every health district in the Commonwealth is in the middle of a "growth" or "surge" trajectory. This means there is no longer an area in Virginia, from a health district standpoint, where the trajectory is considered "declining."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Virginia

If you've never been to Virginia, you should definitely add to your list because this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might not be as popular as others, but it sure is a hidden gem. And this list of 3 amazing yet affordable weekend getaways is proof of that. If you've never explored them, try your best to do so this summer. If you've already been there, tell us all about your experience, in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia

As a young boy in Connecticut, Alvin Cajigas played with harmless ants. When he was 11 and living in Puerto Rico, he came across a mound of dirt a few inches tall. He knocked the top off with a finger. “Hundreds of ants, or thousands of ants, came swarming out,” recalled Cajigas, now in his […] The post Invasive fire ants continue their march across Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads
WSLS

Changes to the Vaccinate Virginia Center’s hours and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia. The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Grown gets new look; upgrades to program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a lover of all things Virginia Grown, you might have noticed some changes recently, a new website and a fresh logo. “The Virginia Grown program was established in 1995. It helps support farmers, producers, and growers, along with farmers’ markets through our website where they can search our database to find out where to buy fresh produce throughout the Commonwealth,” explained Rob Davenport, director of marketing and development for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

What does it mean to be a foster parent in Virginia?

(WFXR) — Virginia is in need of foster parents to care provide safe and loving homes for thousands of children across the Commonwealth. In order to highlight that need, WFXR News has partnered with Extra Special Parents for the past few weeks in honor of National Foster Care Month. On Tuesday, May 31, Amber Johnson-Christley, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Anti-SLAPP law could be part of Depp's trial strategy

The Fairfax County jury considering Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case will resume their work Tuesday morning. In the meantime, FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow discusses a Virginia law that may be part of Depp's legal team's trial strategy.
WDBJ7.com

Day-to-day COVID case increase drops in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,787,756 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,988 from the 1,785,768 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 2,177 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia continues to tick up

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,785,768 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 30, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,177 from the 1,783,591 reported Sunday. Not all numbers were reported for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
mommypoppins.com

Free Outdoor Movies Near DC: Summer Movie Nights Under the Stars

Free Outdoor Movies Near DC: Summer Movie Nights Under the Stars. What could be better on a warm summer evening than an outdoor movie night on a big screen? Oh, we know—a free outdoor movie night! This summer, the DC area is brimming with free outdoor movies for families in parks, plazas, wineries, and even a cemetery.
MOVIES

