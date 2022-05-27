Keep your Teeth White with Power Swabs on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the weather gets warmer in Hampton Roads, it's the perfect time to hit up the beach. But if the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is your beach of choice, you may want to reconsider bringing your four-legged friend. During the summer months, Virginia Beach has some...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases keep climbing. Just one metric from the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute shows every health district in the Commonwealth is in the middle of a "growth" or "surge" trajectory. This means there is no longer an area in Virginia, from a health district standpoint, where the trajectory is considered "declining."
If you've never been to Virginia, you should definitely add to your list because this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might not be as popular as others, but it sure is a hidden gem. And this list of 3 amazing yet affordable weekend getaways is proof of that. If you've never explored them, try your best to do so this summer. If you've already been there, tell us all about your experience, in the comment section.
As a young boy in Connecticut, Alvin Cajigas played with harmless ants. When he was 11 and living in Puerto Rico, he came across a mound of dirt a few inches tall. He knocked the top off with a finger. “Hundreds of ants, or thousands of ants, came swarming out,” recalled Cajigas, now in his […]
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia. The Kendal at Lexington Borden Nursing Center is hosting a farm festival for nursing center residents in their courtyard. Skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living residents can enjoy the Little Critters Petting Zoo, cow lasso, popcorn and more. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to noon.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia would be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds throughout the state.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads have lost thousands of students over the past five years and those dropping student enrollment numbers mean your child’s school could take a financial hit. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said losing students is a...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a lover of all things Virginia Grown, you might have noticed some changes recently, a new website and a fresh logo. “The Virginia Grown program was established in 1995. It helps support farmers, producers, and growers, along with farmers’ markets through our website where they can search our database to find out where to buy fresh produce throughout the Commonwealth,” explained Rob Davenport, director of marketing and development for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
(WFXR) — Virginia is in need of foster parents to care provide safe and loving homes for thousands of children across the Commonwealth. In order to highlight that need, WFXR News has partnered with Extra Special Parents for the past few weeks in honor of National Foster Care Month. On Tuesday, May 31, Amber Johnson-Christley, […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recently released report from America’s Health Rankings that shows health statistics for those 65 and older in Virginia has had both positive and negative trends over the last year. The report looks at all 50 states, analyzing 62 different measures of health from 21...
The Fairfax County jury considering Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case will resume their work Tuesday morning. In the meantime, FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow discusses a Virginia law that may be part of Depp's legal team's trial strategy.
QUANTICO, Va. (7News) — Say Cheese! A group of United States Veterans is continuing with their unique tradition of gathering at the Quantico Marine Base on Memorial Day and taking a group picture together. This picture means a lot to the veterans who gather year after year. This group...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,787,756 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,988 from the 1,785,768 reported Monday, a smaller increase than Monday’s 2,177 new cases.
Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,785,768 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 30, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,177 from the 1,783,591 reported Sunday. Not all numbers were reported for the...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two women were hit and killed by a truck while waiting on the side of the road on US 29 North, according to Greensboro police. It happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call about a car crash on US 29 N and Hackett Street with a personal injury.
Free Outdoor Movies Near DC: Summer Movie Nights Under the Stars. What could be better on a warm summer evening than an outdoor movie night on a big screen? Oh, we know—a free outdoor movie night! This summer, the DC area is brimming with free outdoor movies for families in parks, plazas, wineries, and even a cemetery.
