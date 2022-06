It was lit in Atlanta this evening (May 26) as music lovers gathered together for an epic Verzuz. The last show was hosted during a Triller Fight Night, and fans were able to take a walk down memory lane with Cypress Hill and Onyx. B-Real would later thank Verzuz for hosting his legendary collective on its platform but did admit that he was disappointed the show didn't broadcast on Instagram Live like the others.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO