YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A dog is now safe and is getting treatment after people reported seeing the dog being chained to the back of a car being dragged down the road. Animal Charity of Ohio, which is a nonprofit organization with a full-service veterinary clinic, said the Youngstown Police Department was called to the east side of Youngstown Sunday after people called them to report the incident.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO