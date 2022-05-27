ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate

NPR
 4 days ago

To celebrate Poetry Month, we met the four finalists vying for the title of 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate back in April. ALYSSA GAINES: I'm Alyssa Gaines. ISABELLA RAMIREZ: My name is Isabella Ramirez. ELIZABETH SHVARTS: I go by Liz. JESSICA KIM: I'm Jessica Kim. CHANG: All four of...

www.npr.org

NPR

Author interview: 'Jim Crow's Pink Slip'

It's no secret that K-12 education in the U.S. has become a culture war battleground, with race often at the core. We're talking about everything from false allegations that critical race theory is being taught to small children to questions about police presence in schools. But what many people might not know is that the question of who gets to teach and lead in schools has also been at the heart of fierce battles in U.S. education. And here again, race is at the center.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

< How to learn a heritage language

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Shereen Marisol Meraji. When I meet people for the first time and introduce myself, so often, one of the first questions I get asked is... MERAJI: I was born and raised in California. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: But your name - it's so unique. What's...
MUSIC
NPR

How 'Gone Girl' hold up 10 years later, according to a book critic

And we're going to spend the next few minutes talking about a book that opens with these lines. (Reading) When I think of my wife, I always think of her head, the shape of it to begin with. The very first time I saw her, it was the back of the head I saw. And there was something lovely about it, the angles of it, like a shiny hard corn kernel or a riverbed fossil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

For the second time in as many weeks, the president is visiting a community that's been shattered by a mass shooting. After his visit to Buffalo less than two weeks ago, President Biden is in Uvalde today. His visit comes as the Justice Department today confirmed they'll be conducting a review of the law enforcement response to the shooting and making those findings public. Stella Chavez with member station KERA is reporting from there. Welcome, Stella.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

A restaurant in Taiwan offers free sushi to those who have salmon in their name

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What's in a name? That which we call sushi by any other name would taste as umami. In Taiwan, hundreds changed their names to include the word salmon in exchange for a restaurant's promotional promise of free sushi. The thing is, in Taiwan, they limit how many times citizens can change their name. So without a change in the law, some are stuck with names like Salmon Dream or Dancing Salmon. But, hey, if you're diving into the changing-your-name-after-a-fish pool, you might stay wet longer than you think.
RESTAURANTS
NPR

3 people share how they lived through the pandemic with a serious mental illness

More than one in 20 Americans struggled with serious mental illness before the pandemic dealt a blow to the world's mental health. How have these people have fared?. More than 1 in 20 Americans struggle with serious mental illness, things like bipolar disorder or severe depression with psychosis. And then came the pandemic and the blow that dealt to the world's mental health. NPR's Yuki Noguchi is looking into how these people have fared. Hi, Yuki.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

The financial reality of touring indie musicians

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with music journalist Zach Schonfeld about why some artists find touring, even in the summer, to be challenging and financially difficult. After two long years of the COVID pandemic, summer music festivals are back on. Fans are thrilled to have them back, and there have already been some standout performances that have generated a lot of excitement. Looking at you, Harry Styles. But it turns out for a lot of musicians, maybe even most, the decision to play at festivals can be complicated. For up and coming artists, playing at a festival can involve a lot more than just a performance, and the costs don't always add up. Our own Michel Martin spoke with Zach Schonfeld about this. He recently wrote a piece for Stereogum titled, "Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?"
MUSIC
NPR

How the newest federal prison became one of the deadliest

In Thomson, Ill., there's a federal prison set aside for gang leaders and other men who are considered the most dangerous because they have caused violence at other prisons. But sometimes men get sent who maybe shouldn't be there - maybe because, when they got attacked at another prison, they fought back or because they have a mental illness and acted out. Now, imagine trying to survive at that prison where you are surrounded by men who want to attack you and guards who use harsh methods to control you. NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro and Christie Thompson of The Marshall Project investigated that prison and found frequent violence - prisoners killing other prisoners. A warning - this story contains graphic descriptions of violence and abuse. Here's NPR's Joseph Shapiro.
THOMSON, IL
NPR

Progressives take a leaf out of the conservative playbook to target school boards

School board elections aren't what they used to be. Right-leaning parents are angry about things like masks to fight COVID and teachings about race and history, and groups such as Moms for Liberty have sprouted up to harness that anger and get more parents involved. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben visited a Texas school district. It's a place where school board meetings have come to reflect national political divisions and where progressives are trying to make their voice heard.
EDUCATION

