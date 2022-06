The nation is still processing the collective trauma and grief of the Uvalde Elementary School massacre that ended in the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers. Ed Chelby, an army vet and father who lives in Killeen, Texas, was one of the millions of parents disturbed by the news of an active shooter at an elementary school. He decided to stand guard at Saegert Elementary, where his daughter attends school and his wife is the school nurse. He was restless after the news and wanted to be sure his family was safe for the remainder of the school year.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO