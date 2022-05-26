ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano: Ethereum and NEO Killer or Overhyped and Overpriced?

 6 days ago

As the first blockchain with peer reviewed tech, Cardano is an ambitious platform. Can it stack up to NEO and Ethereum?. Cardano has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue since it’s enormous run up earlier this month. Even in the volatile world of cryptocurrency, Cardano’s 2000% increase over three weeks...

Alibaba Reveals Individual Carbon Trackers and Vitalik Buterin Announces Soulbound Tokens

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans revealed that they are working on an individual carbon footprint tracker. Vitalik Buterin recently co-wrote a paper titled Decentralized Society: Finding Web3’s Soul’ In which it introduces ‘soulbound tokens’. Vitalik and co say that these soulbound tokens would effectively act like extended resumes, and then go on to suggest they are really interested in privacy, cos you know, reasons: We initially assume publicity despite our deep interest in privacy because it is technically simpler to validate as a proof of concept.
ECONOMY
Why Multi-Chain Development Approach Is the Future of Decentralization

A multi-chain project requires a complete transformation of the project, both at the level of libraries, account and wallet management, and much more. Multi-chain projects should have a Multi-Chain approach from the beginning, even if it is initially developed for a particular chain, so continuous improvement and adding new blockchains will be much simpler. The clearest example is Metamask, which allows you to connect to many strings, but at the same time, let the user decide if that possibility exists.
COMPUTERS
Finding The Next Blue Chip Crypto Project-Taroverse

Taroverse is a multi-game metaverse of play-to-earn games. It has an interesting concept of linking multiple games, rather than being just a single p2e game. The team has 15 full-time people and the core team is fully doxed. It’s a plus if the team is competent and I can see that they’re competent and credible. A solid roadmap and activity is a must to keep track of the progress and comms of the project.
MARKETS
Common Mistakes Startup Owners Should Avoid When Designing a Product: Founder Interview

Gateway to Cosmos, the premiere Cosmos blockchain conference, was held in Prague last week. The project aims to create an internet of blockchains — a network of blockchain applications built on them. All the leading blockchains are to be connected via the Axelar, with a bridge to Bitcoin in the pipeline for the near future. Agoric - We are talking about enabling 10 million developers to build Smart contracts in JavaScript in JavaScript on the Cosmos SDK. The point is to allow developers to allow them to build on what they already know, like Smart contracts.
ECONOMY
How The Italian Startup Hoken Tech Is Using Its New Funding

Hoken Tech is to provide museums and artists with tools to catalyze frictionless, rapid trade of their art. It is the first blockchain in the world to be carbon neutral, and everything created on this blockchain, including the NFTs, is eco-sustainable. In the coming months, we will present an NFT distributor that can be placed anywhere, as it does not require electricity or batteries, and inside it is possible to insert a capsule that contains the. NFT to be redeemed, all in a decentralized way and using the EOS blockchain.
BUSINESS
Does your Business Need Canary Deployment?

Canary Deployment is a process or technique of controlled rolling of a software update to a small batch of users, before making it available to everyone. Thereby, reducing the chances of widescale faulty user experience. DevOps Engineers perform a canary deployment analysis of their code in CI/CD pipeline to gauge any possible errors present. Canary Release Deployment analysis is to drive a tiny amount of customers to the canary instance where the new update is deployed. This means you’re using a new infrastructure to facilitate the entire process.
ECONOMY
9 Best DevOps Practices for a successful DevOps Journey

The recent shows the DevOps software market reached $2.9 billion in 2017 and the figure jumped by $6.6 billion in 2022. Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) have become essential part of the software development process, as more than 50% of organizations implement DevOps. For the growth and development...
COMPUTERS
Supercharge your Software Development Productivity by Using these 5 Tools

The five online tools I’m sharing in this article are lesser-known, free, and extremely useful for front-end developers. I love them because they’re simple to use and make me more effective! The five tools I'm sharing are lesser-known, free, and easy to use. They include: CodeFromScreenshot, CodeSandbox, DevDocs, WakaTime, Code Sandbox, [Rayso, [WakaTime] and [DevDocs.com.
COMPUTERS
5 Common Amazon Kinesis Issues

Amazon Kinesis is the real-time stream processing service of AWS. It's a serverless managed service that integrates nicely with other services like Lambda or S3. As with all the other services on AWS, Kineis is a professional tool that comes with its share of complications. This article will discuss the most common issues and explain how to fix them. You can reach out to AWS to get this limit lifted. There isn't an explicitly defined hard limit above that, but AWS mentions its multiples of 10,000.
COMPUTERS
Elon Musk Calls Dogecoin Co-Creator A 'Tool'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk crossed swords with Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Jackson Palmer following the latter's comments about the billionaire entrepreneur to Australian news outlet Crikey. What Happened: In the interview, Palmer said he had earlier developed a bot (or script) to detect cryptocurrency scams on Twitter TWTR. According...
BUSINESS
8 Things Developers Don't Like About Low-Code and No-Code

Few software development professionals show an interest in using low-code or nocode tools. They profess that a wide range of good personal, systemic and historic reasons exist to stay away fom these tools. I have spoken to many developers, read articles and forum posts to find out what some of these reasons are and what tool makers may be able to do to convince developers to try them anyway.
COMPUTERS
How Do I Build High-Volume dApps With Ultra-Low Gas Fees? Like a #BAS

BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications (dApps) by META Apes, Project Galaxy, and Metaverse World, as well as integrations by leading infrastructure partners such as Ankr, Celer,Mathwallet ,Multichain, NodeReal, and Pyth Network. The new sidechain framework, BAS (short for BNB Application Sidechains), enables teams aiming to build high-volume dApps that will require lightning-fast transaction speed, ultra-low fees, and BNB’s industry-leading reliability to launch their own blockchains on the BNB Chain ecosystem. BAS is connected to BSC (BNB Smart Chain) through permissionless bridges like cBridge and Multichain, which permit instant connection to the wider liquidity, Dapps, and user base of the entire BNB Chain ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
How to Deploy an Express Node.js Application to Heroku Quickly and Easily

I'll show you a step-by-step guide to deploying your Express Node.js application to Heroku. Heroku is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and should not be confused with SaaS. It offers a hobby plan where you can deploy your applications for free, with some limitations. The guide will use a minimal example with an Express server with an HTTP Express server.
SOFTWARE
10 Principles of Proper Database Benchmarking

At DB Benchmarks we specialize in latency testing. We make sure some query against some database takes 117ms today, tomorrow, and in a week. We also develop an open-source platform so you can do it too. In this article, I would like to share the 10 most important principles that we’ve formulated for ourselves that help us make high-quality benchmarks. The principles are: test different databases on the exactly same hardware, test with full OS cache purged before each test. Measure cold run time separately and test on a fixed CPU frequency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Application Monitoring: Closing Observability Gaps with Custom Metrics

Finding out which metrics to collect is an answer that only the most familiar with the code can answer. This post provides a list of metrics for you to get started. Read more below. Which application metrics should you collect?. I frequently engage with customers that are amid breaking their...
SOFTWARE
How to Use Azure Functions to Build a QR Code Generator

A step by step tutorial for utilizing Azure Functions to create a useful micro appliction. Here's a fun project if you want to learn how to build Azure Functions. This project is going to be a little silly but educational. We will build a QR Code Generator that runs 100%...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
DevOps Vs. SRE: Similarities, Differences, and Challenges

DevOps is a software development approach with a shift in organizational culture towards agility, automation, and collaboration. SRE was born at Google (2003) to build reliability and resiliency of the entire Google Infrastructure. With the global tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Netflix pioneering the adoption of DevOps and SRE, their ROI has grown in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, looking at their rarely-down robust infrastructure, it is evident that these methodologies are here for the long run.
SOFTWARE
React 18's Concurrent Rendering for Stress Testing: A 3D Rendering Case Study

🚀 Concurrent rendering addresses the performance problem with rendering large UI updates while keeping the UI responsive. 🧑‍🔬 We'll use 3D rendering in the browser to stress test React 18. ⚖️ We'll look at the typical approaches alongside concurrent rendering and discuss their pros and cons.
SOFTWARE
What is an Email Parser and How We Saved 60 Hours Per Month

An email parser is a tool that extracts data in real-time from emails and can export it into Google Sheet, Excel, CRM, Marketing platform, Database etc. An email parser could be helpful for almost any type of business: real estate agencies, e-commerce owners, marketplace sellers, crypto traders, marketing agencies. It’s...
SOFTWARE
Why Would an NFT Marketplace Freeze an Account?

Late last year, the NFT space got a shock when prominent New York art collector Todd Kramer took to Twitter to air his grievance over the theft of his NFT collection on OpenSea. The collection had an estimated value of over $2 million. “I have been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me,” wrote Todd Kramer, of New York’s Ross + Kramer Gallery, in a since-deleted tweet. The blockchain's seemingly safe and secure nature was suddenly put into the spotlight. There've been similar cases before, but nothing of the sheer volume and value of NFTs stolen.
TECHNOLOGY

