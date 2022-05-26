Cardano: Ethereum and NEO Killer or Overhyped and Overpriced?

BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications (dApps) by META Apes, Project Galaxy, and Metaverse World, as well as integrations by leading infrastructure partners such as Ankr, Celer,Mathwallet ,Multichain, NodeReal, and Pyth Network. The new sidechain framework, BAS (short for BNB Application Sidechains), enables teams aiming to build high-volume dApps that will require lightning-fast transaction speed, ultra-low fees, and BNB’s industry-leading reliability to launch their own blockchains on the BNB Chain ecosystem. BAS is connected to BSC (BNB Smart Chain) through permissionless bridges like cBridge and Multichain, which permit instant connection to the wider liquidity, Dapps, and user base of the entire BNB Chain ecosystem.
