(Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) 3D INVESTMENTS LLC ACQUIRES TIVOLI VILLAGE IN LAS VEGAS, TAPS. Vestar Announces New Tivoli Village Management Team. Vestar, the largest privately-held shopping center owner, developer and manager in the western United States, announces it has been selected by the privately-held Beverly Hills-based 3D Investments LLC to operate its recently acquired Tivoli Village, an open-air mixed-used lifestyle center in Las Vegas. The Restoration Hardware-anchored center, located at the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive in the upscale western region of the Las Vegas valley, comprises nearly 670,000 square feet of Class A office, retail and restaurant space.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO