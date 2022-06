Hope College's Stu Fritz has been selected as the D3baseball.com Region 7 Coach of the Year. In his 29th season as head coach, Fritz guided the Flying Dutchmen to their 10th MIAA regular-season championship and a 28-10 overall record. Fritz eclipsed Albion College's Frank Joranko for second place among MIAA...

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO