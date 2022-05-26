Bikini Brawl Goes Viral

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO