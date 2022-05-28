ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Triangle of Sadness’ wins Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Fest

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRX7I_0ft6gJjp00
1 of 29

CANNES, France (AP) — Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s class warfare comedy “Triangle of Sadness” won the Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, giving Ostlund one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes for the second time.

Ostlund, whose art-world send-up “The Square” took the Palme in 2017, pulled off the rare feat of winning Cannes’ top award for back-to-back films. “Triangle of Sadness,” featuring Woody Harrelson as a Marxist yacht captain and a climactic scene with rampant vomiting, pushes the satire even further.

“We wanted after the screening (for people) to go out together and have something to talk about,” said Ostlund. “All of us agree that the unique thing with cinema is that we’re watching together. So we have to save something to talk about but we should also have fun and be entertained.”

The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and presented Saturday in a closing ceremony inside Cannes’ Grand Lumière Theater.

The jury’s second prize, the Grand Prix, was shared between the Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s tender boyhood drama “Close,” about two 13-year-old boys whose bond is tragically separated after their intimacy is mocked by schoolmates; and French filmmaking legend Claire Denis’ “Stars at Noon,” a Denis Johnson adaptation starring Margaret Qualley as a journalist in Nicaragua.

The directing prize went to South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden”) for his twisty noir “Decision to Leave,” a romance fused with a police procedural.

Korean star Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film “Broker,” about a Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby.

“I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said Song, who also starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winning film “Parasite” in Cannes three years ago.

Best actress went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, “Holy Spider” wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”

The jury prize was split between the friendship tale “The Eight Mountains,” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO,” about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe.

“I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who proceeded to thank all six donkeys used in the film by name.

The jury also awarded a special award for the 75th Cannes to Belgian directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, two-time Palme-winners and long a regular presence at the festival, for their immigrant drama “Tori and Lokita.” Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for “Boy From Heaven,” a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.

The award for best first film, the Camera d’Or, went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for “War Pony,” a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

Saturday’s closing ceremony brought to a close a Cannes that attempted to fully resuscitate the annual France extravaganza that was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic and saw modest crowds last year. This year’s festival also unspooled against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, which sparked red-carpet protests and a dialogue about the purpose of cinema in wartime.

Last year, the French body horror thriller “Titane” took the top prize at Cannes, making director Julia Decournau only the second female filmmaker ever to win the Palme. In 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed in Cannes before doing the same at the Academy Awards.

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes — “Elvis,”“Top Gun: Maverick,”“Three Thousand Years of Longing” — played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes’ glamour after the pandemic scaled down the festival for the last two years.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Triangle of Sadness: Woody Harrelson film gets eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Woody Harrelson’s film Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.The film, which is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, is a dark comedy that follows a celebrity couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich.In addition to Harrelson, the film stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean KriekAccording to Variety, the film received a rowdy standing ovation from the audience, which was far louder than what Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films received at the festival.“What a wonderful screening,” Östlund said after the movie’s showing. “What...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Margaret Qualley
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Rebecca Hall’s Showstopping Cannes Style

When it comes to red carpet fashion, there’s nowhere quite like Cannes to dial things up to the max. Whether it’s Hollywood actors descending on the city to promote their latest arthouse film, French cinema legends making a cameo appearance in sleek Gallic style, or models hitting La Croisette in couture while in town for a charity gala, the order of the day is a style spectacle on the grandest scale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Anne Hathaway, James Gray Tear Up During Seven-Minute Emotional Cannes Standing Ovation for ‘Armageddon Time’

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong made the end of the world seem pretty fabulous on Thursday night, hitting the Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of writer-director James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.” Gray’s semi-autobiographical film about growing up in 1980s Queens stars newcomers Banks Repeta (as the Gray surrogate) and Jaylin Webb (as his best friend). Hathaway and Strong play solid a Jewish couple with dreams of upward mobility. They struggle to understand Repeta, a sixth grader grappling with his identity and adhering to authority. His relationship with his ailing grandfather Anthony Hopkins, who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Jordan#Cannes#Ap#Swedish#Marxist#French#Grand Lumi Re Theater#Belgian#South Korean
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kevin Spacey had ‘weird and unusual’ acting process on American Beauty set, claims Mena Suvari

Kevin Spacey had a “weird and unusual” acting process on the set of American Beauty, his co-star Mena Suvari has claimed.Suvari appeared in the 1999 film as the best friend of Spacey’s teenage daughter, who Spacey’s character begins having elaborate fantasies about.The actor has now said that she “trusted” Spacey throughout filming, but remembered one “unusual” moment in which the pair prepared for an intimate scene on camera.In a side room on the set, the pair “lay on the bed very close to one another”, Suvari told People Magazine. “He was sort of gently holding me. It was very...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Cinematographer Darius Khondji Delivers Cannes Masterclass: ‘It’s Just So Sexy To Shoot On Film’

Click here to read the full article. Revered cinematographer Darius Khondji loves to shoot on film but has made his peace with digital, he revealed in a masterclass at Cannes on Thursday. “It’s just so sexy to shoot on film, the texture is beautiful, it looks great on skin tones,” Khondji said. Khondji said that digital can be very beautiful too but it can make make cinematographers lazy. Khondji’s first experience of shooting digitally was on Nicolas Winding Refn’s Amazon Prime Video series “Too Old to Die Young.” He initially thought that the series would be shot on film, because...
MOVIES
Variety

Ukraine’s Film.UA Closes Raft of Cannes Deals, Sets Animated Feature ‘Mavka’ for Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Ukraine’s Film.UA has closed a raft of deals during the Cannes Market, as the production and distribution heavyweight has defiantly continued to do business on the Croisette despite the ongoing war back home. Headlining the company’s Cannes slate is “Mavka. The Forest Song,” an animated feature about a magical spirit who’s responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world but faces her greatest challenge when she falls in love with a human. Manymore Films will be releasing the film in theaters across Scandinavia and has also acquired the rights to other projects in the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
EW.com

Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Riley Keough win big at 2022 Cannes awards

The most prestigious film festival in the world has anointed a new crop of winners — and potential awards contenders as the 2022 Oscars race takes shape. Headed by French actor and Titane star Vincent Lindon, the Cannes jury named Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness as the recipient of the festival's coveted Palme d'Or, often considered to be the most esteemed prize in global cinema. This marks Östlund's second Palme win of his career, following his victory for 2017's The Square.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Andie MacDowell’s Euphoria-Worthy Eye Makeup Was the Star of the Cannes Closing Ceremony

There are few Hollywood film legends who know how to have fun with fashion and beauty quite like Andie MacDowell. The 64-year-old actor—and former model for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Bill Blass, lest we forget—has spoken regularly in the past about her decision to embrace her gray hair, telling Vogue’s Lauren Valenti last year that it was a “power move” after years spent coloring her curls a deep brunette. (A power move that also saw her become the face of Coach last spring for a mother’s day campaign alongside her daughter, the musician Rainey Qualley.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

How to Watch 'Paris, 13th District': Is the French Drama Film Streaming Online?

There's nothing more romantic than a love story in Paris, but add four people to the mix and suddenly everything is complicated. Paris, 13th District tells the story of four young adults as they navigate love, their sexualities, and their identities. Adapted from Adrian Tomine's graphic novel Killing and Dying, the film is directed by two-time BAFTA-winning Jacques Audiard (The Sisters Brothers, Dheepan). Premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film went on to feature in many of the French Film Festivals which traversed the globe.
MOVIES
SFGate

India’s Gitanjali Rao to be Honored With Locarno Kids Award

Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao will be the recipient of the Locarno Kids Award la Mobiliare, the Locarno Film Festival award dedicated to personalities capable of conveying the love of cinema to younger viewers. The ceremony on Aug. 8 at Locarno’s Piazza Grande, will be accompanied by a screening of Rao’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Javier Bardem Gets Honest About Sean Penn’s ‘Disaster’ ‘The Last Face’: Cannes Debut ‘Was Like a Funeral’

Click here to read the full article. Well, not every Cannes film can be a winner. During a 75th anniversary celebration of the festival, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem opened up about the box-office and critical bomb “The Last Face,” which premiered at Cannes in 2016. “It was a disaster!” Bardem admitted, via Deadline. The “Dune” actor and four-time Oscar nominee starred as a relief doctor stationed in war-torn Africa who falls in love with an international aid organization worker played by Charlize Theron in the Sean Penn-directed drama. The Cannes Competition entry was panned by IndieWire, with critic Eric Kohn simply stating...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Mariupolis 2’ Win Documentary Honors

All That Breathes, a New Delhi-set documentary from director Shaunak Sen about a pair of brothers dedicated to rescuing birds of prey, has won the L’Œil d’or, or Golden Eye Award, for best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Sen’s film follows Nadeem and Saud, two working-class men living in New Delhi who, since 2003, have set up a makeshift bird hospital in their home, caring for birds of prey injured in the highly polluted air above New Delhi. All That Breathes premiered at Sundance, where it won the World Cinema honor for best documentary. HBO Documentary Films picked up...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jane Campion: The Cinema Woman’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

In 2007, to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Cannes Film Festival commissioned an omnibus film, inviting 36 filmmakers to contribute three-minute shorts to Chacun Son Cinema (To Each His Own Cinema). There was one woman among them: Jane Campion. She had the same distinction, as sole representative of her gender, in a ceremony that year feting the directors of past Palme d’Or winners. In Julie Bertuccelli’s absorbing and insightful portrait, well-chosen clips of these gatherings of the greats pack a punch, capturing not just the rarefied air but the awkwardly glaring imbalance of it all. At a festival press conference,...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy