ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Airport director John Barsalou announces retirement

By Staff reports
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director for the Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport, John Barsalou, has announced his retirement after a 44-year career in aviation, effective July 15, 2022. Barsalou has served as the airport director in Klamath Falls since July 2015 and during his tenure has overseen the...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Carlson, Marcia Ann

Marcia Carlson, Monmouth, OR and formerly of Klamath Falls, OR passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living in Monmouth, OR. A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living. Marcia Ann Carlson, the daughter of Perry F. Bosworth and Mary M. Maxon Crosley, was born August 17, 1937 in Webster City, IA. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1955. She married Garwin T. Carlson on September 9, 1955 in Webster City, IA. . She and her family lived in Iowa before moving west to Wyoming and finally settling in Klamath Falls in 1974. She retired from her administrative assistant position at OIT in Klamath Falls in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Garwin of Monmouth, Oregon; sons Randy(Emma) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; Scott(Miriam) Carlson of Stanhope, IA; Tom (Audrey) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; daughter Jolene(Bob) Trost of Dallas, OR; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Beth Ganseveld. Marcia had a love of quilting and she has wrapped up many family and friends with her love through her gifts of quilts. Cards may be sent to Garwin Carlson 504 Gwinn St E #108 Monmouth, OR 97361. Memorials may be sent to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Community shows support at Memorial Day parade

The Klamath Falls community gathered downtown Monday morning for the Memorial Day parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The parade offered floats, horses and saluted the veterans who were present. “Parades like this really brings the community together,” attendee Kalani Kolii said. “The parade was great.”...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart receives conference award

Oregon Tech’s Greg Stewart was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Coach of Character, announced Tuesday by the conference office. Coaches who represent the core values of the NAIA — respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and servant leadership — were nominated and voted on by the CCC’s athletic directors, and the Owls’ softball coach has embodied those core values, the CCC said in a news release.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Prep roundup: Tyler McNeley pitches one-hitter to lead Lakeview softball to state title game; Mazama baseball eliminated in semis

Tyler McNeley pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as Lakeview High advanced to the Class 2A/1A state championship softball game by defeating host Kennedy 2-0 in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon in Mt. Angel. The seventh-seeded Honkers (24-4 overall) will meet No. 1 seed Grant Union/Prairie City in the finale Friday...
LAKEVIEW, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy