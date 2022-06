Reports of gunshots being fired in the city limits of Picayune resulted in the arrest of a Gulfport man. According to a departmental release from the Picayune Police Department, on May 25, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. officers with the department were dispatched to the area of Sixth Avenue and Forest Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO