ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kroger Delivery Now Available in Miami

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[GROVELAND] – Kroger Delivery is now available in South Florida with the opening of a new location in Opa-locka, Fla., expanding the retailer’s reach further into the region in the next few weeks. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility works in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, serving as a last-mile...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Cost Of Living and Rent in Florida Continue to Soar

empty wallet held by manPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash) The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.
MIAMI, FL
WTHR

3 Indiana stores among 90 Sears locations to close

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
INDIANA STATE
cw34.com

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Groveland, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Opa-locka, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pines restaurant shut with 32 violations, including ‘dead fly inside blue curaçao’ bottle

A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Weather, Operational Issues Causing Flight Cancellations at South Florida Airports

Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled. As of Monday night, 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s how to maximize savings on your home insurance costs

The brochure from the North Palm Beach-based company that sealed Michael Burrow’s roof with a “special coating” makes a compelling claim: “Recognized by homeowners insurance providers as a re-roof.” Unfortunately, it’s not true. Having your roof coated is not among the numerous measures Florida homeowners can take to minimize property insurance costs. Other companies make similar claims. A ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Coupon#Hot Dogs#Windows#Food Drink#The Fulfillment Center#Kroger Delivery#Ecommerce#Kroger Com
WSVN-TV

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida, across the country due to bad weather

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, dozens of flights were canceled across the country due to the bad weather. As of Monday morning, a total of 23 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and a total of 100 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
Action News Jax

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bocaratontribune.com

Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program Will Launch on June 1, 2022.

The $100 million Hometown Heroes Housing Program will help Floridians in over 50 critical professions purchase their first home. The Program will be available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans. The Governor also announced his intent to support the total of...
BOCA RATON, FL
SCDNReports

3 Florida Man Try to Steal ATM

Three Florida men are in custody after chaining a truck to an ATM, ripping off its cover, and stealing its contents. 3 Florida Man Try to Steal ATMSCDN Graphics Department. Florida Police Say Mom Strangled Her Toddler to Death.
WSVN-TV

Thunderstorms batter South Florida, causing extensive flooding, power outages

MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power. 7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.
MIAMI, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people mask up indoors and on public...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sing us a song: Dueling piano bars making a comeback at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, Howl at the Moon

On a recent Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two men in business suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 bills on the baby grand in a fierce bidding war to hear the better classic: “Edge of Seventeen” or “Landslide.” Within a half-hour, $500 materialized in front of pianists Alissa Musto and Leon Novembre at the dim, stage-lit ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy