Kroger Delivery Now Available in Miami

[GROVELAND] – Kroger Delivery is now available in South Florida with the opening of a new location in Opa-locka, Fla., expanding the retailer’s reach further into the region in the next few weeks. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility works in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, serving as a last-mile...
empty wallet held by manPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash) The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
A dead rodent tangled under the kitchen stove, a dead fly inside a bottle of liqueur and live flies on open bags of breading mix and sugar were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of ...
Tech companies flocked to Florida than any other state, and it isn’t hard to see why. When you think of Florida, you envision beautiful beaches, a vibrant culture, and endless sun, but the weather and party atmosphere aren’t the only reasons why IT services are thriving. 5 Reasons...
Travelers who came to South Florida for the Memorial Day weekend are finding that it may take longer to get back home due to flights being canceled. As of Monday night, 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed at Miami International Airport. A total of five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The brochure from the North Palm Beach-based company that sealed Michael Burrow’s roof with a “special coating” makes a compelling claim: “Recognized by homeowners insurance providers as a re-roof.” Unfortunately, it’s not true. Having your roof coated is not among the numerous measures Florida homeowners can take to minimize property insurance costs. Other companies make similar claims. A ...
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, dozens of flights were canceled across the country due to the bad weather. As of Monday morning, a total of 23 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and a total of 100 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport.
WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
The Florida legislature just passed sweeping, lifesaving laws during the past special legislative session to ensure another condo never falls down with residents living inside as happened a year ago in Surfside, Florida. The impact of the new laws will be far-reaching and a form of gentrification, according to one...
Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
The $100 million Hometown Heroes Housing Program will help Floridians in over 50 critical professions purchase their first home. The Program will be available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans. The Governor also announced his intent to support the total of...
Three Florida men are in custody after chaining a truck to an ATM, ripping off its cover, and stealing its contents. 3 Florida Man Try to Steal ATMSCDN Graphics Department. Florida Police Say Mom Strangled Her Toddler to Death.
MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power. 7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide.
Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people mask up indoors and on public...
On a recent Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two men in business suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 bills on the baby grand in a fierce bidding war to hear the better classic: “Edge of Seventeen” or “Landslide.” Within a half-hour, $500 materialized in front of pianists Alissa Musto and Leon Novembre at the dim, stage-lit ...
ORLANDO, Fla. – If there is talk about a hurricane on the way to Florida and you still haven’t prepped your supplies, you may be forgetting key items you need to survive without power. Cade Carter with Ace Hardware in Central Florida said the important thing to remember...
