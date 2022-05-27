ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Serial Killer Convicted For 2014 Shooting Rampage That Killed Five, Wounded Seven

By Gina Tron
 4 days ago
A Los Angeles area man has been convicted of being a serial killer for a deadly months-long shooting rampage that took the lives of five people in the city and its suburbs. A jury found Alexander Hernandez, 42, guilty of five counts of murder with special circumstances, 11 counts of attempted...

Spartan
2d ago

You cannot put fear into people who commit these kind of crimes when they are rewarded with pampered prison life and being supported better than citizens who are struggling to make a living outside of prison. LET THE PUNISHMENT SUIT THE CRIME !

