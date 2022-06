May 31—The licensed practical nurse couldn't afford a $400 hike in her rent. So she started hunting for a new place. She wanted to rent a three-bedroom house for herself and two children and could pay up to $1,400 a month. She had always paid rent on time, and her landlord wrote her a recommendation letter. But as she searched in Philadelphia and Delaware County, she received denial after denial, said Liora Israel, a Realtor at Philadelphia-based eXp Realty who was helping her.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO