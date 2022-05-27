ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

#FBF: EARTHGANG Gives UGK & Outkast Their Flowers While Explaining West ATL Upbringing

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgPnk_0ft2h7h900

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

EARTHGANG stopped by the studio not too long ago to chop it up with Incognito, and we’re bringing you that conversation today for a special throwback POTC exclusive!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Eclectic duo Olu and WowGr8 make up EARTHGANG, and explained to Incognito how growing up in West Atlanta helped build the foundation for a left-field approach to music and outside-the-box sense of creativity overall. They also gave the rundown on how they put together their latest album, Ghetto Gods, which has been getting universal praise from critics and fans alike.

Ghetto Gods, the sophomore release from the duo, was released back in February and includes a handful of features from the likes of Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, Nick Cannon, CeeLo Green plus their Dreamville comrades Ari Lennox, JID and boss man J. Cole.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the full interview with EARTHGANG below via Posted On The Corner, where they explain why UGK and Outkast are the ultimate GOATs and also go through Incognito’s signature round of rapid-fire questions:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

#FBF: EARTHGANG Gives UGK & Outkast Their Flowers While Explaining West ATL Upbringing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Baby Tate
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Musiq Soulchild
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthgang#Ugk#Flowers#Atl#Instagram Twitter#Dreamville#Jid#Blackamericaweb Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
164
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy