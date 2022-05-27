Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Vernon; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in southeast Kansas, Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford. In Missouri, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Vernon, and Webster. * Through Wednesday morning * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

BARTON COUNTY, MO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO