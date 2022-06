On May 25, 2022, the City held the first formal State of the City address in-person since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. City Manager Derek Johnson and Mayor Erica A. Stewart shared how over the past few years the San Luis Obispo community united in times of crisis, built new bridges, designed our own future, and took steps toward meaningful change.

