Oakmont, PA

The Borough of Oakmont is Preparing for the Arrival of Goats

oakmontborough.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for a text alert announcing the arrival of the goats....

oakmontborough.com

explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Enjoy the Urban Life at This Strip District Penthouse

Karri and Scott Rogers had a specific plan when they left their traditional home in Greensburg for a spectacular urban penthouse in the Strip District — and that was to experience a different kind of lifestyle for a while. They purchased Unit 504 at 2419 Smallman St., located just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Conny Creek Brewing taps into increased business with brew truck

Members of the Layton family of North Apollo continue to pour their energy into two businesses celebrating suds, food and socializing. Conny Creek Brewing Company, with locations in Allegheny Township and Saxonburg, is a family-friendly brewpub serving craft beers brewed in-house by brewmaster Lee Layton. Layton is a co-owner with...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What's That: The concrete remains of an old lumber mill in Greensburg

Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kayafest returns to the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Kayafest returns today in the Strip District.It's a Caribbean-style block party that takes place along Smallman Street.There will be free live music, festive street food, and refreshments from Kaya.The fun got underway at three this afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for week of May 30, 2022, in Monroeville and nearby

Hard-to-Recycle Collection event scheduled in Monroeville. A Monroeville site is on the schedule for Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 2022 Hard-to-Recycle Collection campaign. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East, 4350 Northern Pike, Suite 220. Held in partnership...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Barn fire visible for miles in Armstrong County

WEST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn fire in West Franklin Township, Armstrong County, could be seen for miles on Monday night. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at a barn near the intersection of Cherry Street and Dr Shaffer Road. A viewer shared a picture with Pittsburgh’s...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Supermarket News

Giant Eagle sweetens myPerks amid grocery price inflation

Giant Eagle has enhanced its myPerks customer loyalty program to bring shoppers more savings as they contend with elevated food prices due to high inflation. Effective immediately, myPerks members will have access to special pricing that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 key competitive items across aisles at Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Market District supermarkets, the Pittsburgh-based grocer said Tuesday. Giant Eagle noted that the new, lower prices are aimed at helping customers manage their grocery expenses while still being able to buy the products most important to their households.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

Random meeting in the cemetery

A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Authorities warn kayakers to avoid French Creek

On a day when many people would typically be out enjoying French Creek, authorities are warning kayakers to stay off the water. According to the Crawford County Scuba Team’s Facebook page, French Creek is nearly 100% impassable just south of the intersection of 6N and Route 19 near Mill Village due to trees in the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Best Car Shows and Spots in Washington PA

Whether you are a fan of muscle cars, classics, hot rods or all of the above, one of the best ways to learn more about trends and technology in the automotive industry is to attend a car show. Attending a car show is a great way for car enthusiasts and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

PHOTOS: Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade

Warm temperatures met the onlookers at the annual Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade held Monday, March 30, 2022. After a wreath was placed into Connoquenessing Creek to start the Memorial Day observance, the parade trailed south across the Veterans Memorial Bridge (5th Street bridge) to the steps of the Lincoln High School Auditorium where it headed west on Crescent Avenue before returning down Lawrence Avenue and ending at the Legion Memorial Park near Circle Playground.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ComicBook

Hot Dog Truck Spills 7 Tons Of Filler In Pittsburgh

Just a week after a wreck on the highway resulted in 35,000 pounds of eggs smashed on Texas's I-30, a Pennsylvania accident last week dumped tons of hot dog filler onto the highway near Pittsburgh. Photos of the incident shared to Facebook by the Rostraver Central Fire Department have gone viral today, calling attention to the crash and the incredible mess it left behind. According to USA Today, local law enforcement issued numerous citations to driver Lachaud Makendy, who was apparently traveling at "a high rate of speed" when the accident took place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Food Bank, Busy Beaver conduct food drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, more families have food on their tables thanks to the local food bank.The Westmoreland Food Bank hosted a food collection drive at the Busy Beaver location in Delmont.They collected peanut butter, tuna, chicken, salmon, boxed meals, macaroni and cheese, soups, stews, and cereal.Their goal? To reach 10,000 pounds of food."We've worked with the Westmoreland County Food Bank and I think it's been a big success for both of us," Adam Gunnett, Director of IT and Marketing at Busy Beaver said."A lot of times, people don't know when we're having a food drive or you have a day like today where the weather doesn't cooperate, so people constantly want to give back, and we just to give flexibility to people to give back all year long," Gunnett added.If you missed the event but still want to donate, you can go to any Busy Beaver location in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

