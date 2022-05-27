ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bob’s Burgers hits movie theaters just in time for National Burger Day

By Kevin Fox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Burger Day is a super-sized holiday this year and we could think of any better way to enjoy it, but with our friends, at Fox 31 Denver, Cherry Cricket, and Jared “WIGNZ” Wigand the Chief Branding Officer and owner #IMFROMDENVER. If you’re a fan of Fox’s Bob’s Burgers, check out...

5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
9News

KBPI announces 'Birthday Bash' lineup at Red Rocks

DENVER — In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer, concert promoter AEG Presents announced. Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Cherry Bombs will also join the lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Social Sightings: Two New Food Halls Are Opening Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. How many food halls can the Denver area...
imfromdenver.com

WIN a FATTE-BIKE Worth $2,500 Dollars from #IMFROMDENVER

In case you haven’t heard, electric bikes are all the rage these days. And for good reason – they’re a great way to get around town, without having to work up a sweat. Plus, they’re super fun to ride! So if you’re looking for a new way to get around, why not enter our contest and win one of your very own? We’re giving away 1 FattE Bike Courtesy of McDivitt Law Firm, Tynan’s on Havana, FattE Bikes, and #IMFROMDENVER, so there’s no excuse not to enter! SIGN-UP BELOW OF USE THIS LINK.
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

‘Mystery’ Person Building Home on Horsetooth- Could It Be Jason Momoa?

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
FORT COLLINS, CO
#Hamburger#Movie Theaters#Just In Time#Food Drink#Movies#National Burger Day#Fox 31 Denver#Wignz#Wigand#Tap Burger#The Cherry Cricket
Westword

Why Fourteen Fox31/Channel 2 Stars Have Left the Stations Since Last Year

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past year-plus, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers.
DENVER, CO
myprimetimenews.com

Celtic Fest Returns! – Celtic crafts, clans, music, and beer on tap at St. Brigit’s

FREDERICK, CO – After a two-year COVID-induced break, Celtic Fest [https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/] returns to Frederick, CO in an expanded two-day version Sept. 24-25, 2022. Started in 2017, the festival annually drew more than a thousand attendees to the grounds of host St. Brigit Episcopal Church. Back now, bigger and better than ever after a two-year hibernation, the 2022 version will feature Colorado’s well-known RenScots [http://www.renscots.org/], along with music on the main stage by Denver-based Angus Mohr [http://www.angusmohr.com/] and Gadbaw & Krimmel [https://whitebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/]. Visitors can quench their thirst with a visit to The Oak and Cloak Pub and enjoy St. Brigit’s famous Bath Water Beer, brewed by Longmont brewery Grossen Bart [http://www.grossenbart.com/].
FREDERICK, CO
iheart.com

Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Colorado

When you're not quite feeling like dropping some money on one or two dishes, there's always something to fall back on: buffets. These all-you-can-eat buffets are sure to leave you full and satisfied. Plus, you can try a little bit of everything without having to order something else!. If you...
The Denver Gazette

Dusty Saunders: From orphan to beloved son of Denver

In his final public writing, beloved Denver journalist Dusty Saunders wrote of being orphaned at 9 years old and missing out on some of the basics of a normal childhood. He never became, for example, in any way tech-savvy. “I avoided those kinds of courses in school so I could play sports and chase girls,” he wrote last November. “Hey, there are worse vices.” Saunders’ father died of a lung disease when he was 8. His mother died of a heart attack 18 months later....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Water World Officially Opens For The 2022 Summer Season With Crowds, Balloons & Music

(CBS4) — It was a long-awaited return for many on Saturday morning, with colorful balloons, a blaring summer playlist and crowds lining the sidewalk for as far as the eye could see. Water World officially opened for the 2022 season. (credit: CBS) “We’ve been here about an hour, hour and a half,” said Josh Runningwolf. He, his daughter Josierae, and several other members of his family came out early to nab the first spot in line at the amusement park in Federal Heights, ensuring they got a front row seat to the grand opening. (credit: CBS) “We’re just excited, happy to be here,” he...
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amid documentary's premiere, 'The Holly' divides residents of Northeast Park Hill

“The Holly” might seem like a story only Hollywood could dream up. It has elements of struggle against institutional power, government corruption, and a protagonist living a reformed life determined to save a neighborhood from encroachments of violence and gentrification. This documentary, based on Julian Rubinstein’s book released last year, premiered at Mountainfilm in Telluride this weekend. It traces the story of Terrance Roberts, a former Bloods gang member from Denver's Northeast Park Hill turned anti-gang activist. ...
DENVER, CO

