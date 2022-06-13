ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

What Should We Be Putting In Our Bodies?

By Suzanne Steinbaum, DO
WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get so many conflicting messages about what foods are best for us. We know that certain things are perhaps dangerous for our hearts, but maybe we don't know to what extent. Most importantly, we need to focus on preventative foods we can eat to keep our hearts healthy....

blogs.webmd.com

Comments / 9

central n lake
20d ago

uuummmhhh, fruits, vegetables, chicken, turkey, barbecue ribs and fish.i wished they should smoked fish i loves me some smoked fish, and oh a cold millers lite beer and im good to go🤣🤣🤣🤣😊👍

Reply
4
Related
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statin Drugs#Calories#Heart Health#Gluten#Vegetarian Diet
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Sugary Food No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Leads To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. On the short term end of things, it can also be a cause of unwanted weight gain, which is why it’s best to limit your consumption of inflammatory foods and beverages as much as possible if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Sugary foods in particular are major culprits of this issue—including one that experts say you should avoid at all costs.
WEIGHT LOSS
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy