Active investigation on West Seneca Street

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The mask advisory in Tompkins County is still in effect. Despite the CDC’s recent lowering of the county’s community level spread designation to medium, the mask advisory will remain in effect while the health department continues to monitor the data trends. “We want...
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
