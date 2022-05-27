ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Active investigation on West Seneca Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene...

Lansing shooting victim in stable condition

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
LANSING, NY
Mask advisory still in effect in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The mask advisory in Tompkins County is still in effect. Despite the CDC’s recent lowering of the county’s community level spread designation to medium, the mask advisory will remain in effect while the health department continues to monitor the data trends. “We want...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Fire destroys diner in Marathon, owner plans to rebuild

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
MARATHON, NY
Cornell Men’s Lacrosse meets Maryland in title game

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
MARYLAND STATE

