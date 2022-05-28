ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mission lowriders a highlight of San Francisco's returning Carnaval Parade

By Len Ramirez
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2EcM_0ft1I8km00

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission, including a procession of lowriders that is always a highlight.

40 years ago, Roberto Hernandez was engaged in what was considered at the time criminal activity: He was riding low and slow on the streets of San Francisco.

"I was arrested 113 times during that period," Hernandez said.

The experience inspired him to form the Lowrider Council of San Francisco to fight police crackdowns on lowriders which he saw as being excessive and motivated by racial bias.

"Here in the Mission, we were not white; we were brown young men and women who were doing something that was not part of society," Hernandez explained.

At least not yet.

The council collected evidence, hired lawyers and sued the city in federal court and won, which led to police reforms.

"I felt proud to be brown and cruising down the street in my lowrider from then until this day," he said. "It's just a great feeling."

Today, lowriding lives on and four decades later has become accepted by the society that once rejected it.

"Lowriders are in music videos, movies, commercials.  We've been invited be a part of the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge," he said. "We get invited to all these social gatherings that I would have never imagined being invited to."

An exhibit at the Mission Cultural Center last year showcased the unique art and culture created by Latinos through the lowrider movement. It signifies to Hernandez that the battles were worth it.

"There is a level of appreciation, love and most importantly respect for the culture of Latinos and lowriding," Hernandez said.

For more information on Carnaval San Francisco festivities, visit the official website .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Twin Peaks SF Pride pink triangle will feature daytime sparkle this year

SAN FRANCISCO – This year's pink triangle installation on San Francisco's Twin Peaks will sparkle both day and night with the addition of more than 1 1/2 miles of sparkling streamers, organizers said.The lighting of the acre-sized triangle to kick off Pride Month is set for Wednesday evening.The pink triangle project was started in 1996 by Patrick Carney, who worked with volunteers to create the pink canvas triangle over Pride weekend. In 2020, the arts nonprofit Illuminate partnered with Carney to light the triangle with 2,700 pink LED lights, and in 2021 Illuminate extended the triangle's run to all of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area ends May in midst of 6th COVID-19 surge

SAN JOSE – The Bay Area's current sixth COVID-19 surge is still going strong, according to latest case counts, but may crest in the coming weeks, experts said.In San Francisco, the 7-day rolling average is up sharply at about 500 new reported cases per day, up from 79 in late March. Hospitalizations are up sharply, currently at 98, up from 18 six weeks ago.In Santa Clara County, the 7-day rolling average of reported cases is now at 1,050 per day, up from 140 in mid-March. Hospitalizations are up slightly, with 176 patients that have COVID, up from 79 in late...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Francisco, CA
Cars
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Silicon Valley

Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. Mission District businesses delighted by return of Carnaval

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- After a pandemic-hiatus, San Francisco's Carnaval parade and festivities are back in full swing and locals, such as Enrique Barrow, are dancing with joy."Carnaval to us Latinos means celebrating our heritage, our music, our friendship and families," Barrow said.On Sunday, Mission Street will be the site of the main event -- the parade -- back for the first time since before the pandemic. Folks who work or dine at Café La Taza will have a front-row seat to it."Carnaval is the perfect thing to bring spirits up high," said Cinthia Rooney, who works at Café La...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowriders#Police#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Josue Torres

Free events to enjoy this weekend in San Francisco

Spend your weekend full of fun and relaxation with friends and family enjoying these free activities and events our city is currently offering. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual, free two-day festival and grand procession, which draws thousands of people and features worldwide music, dancing, arts & crafts, and food, will return in 2022. Despite the fact that attendance is projected to be lower than pre-covid, organizers estimate roughly 200,000 people to come during the weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Golden Gate Park's Hidden Treasures

Within its 1,000-plus acres, Golden Gate Park contains some of San Francisco most famous and most visited attractions; but there is still plenty to see that you might not know about yet. Read through our list of Golden Gate Park's hidden treasures and do some exploring for yourself. Archery Field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo fisherman sued in ‘egregious’ crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Panel: Lack of housing is main cause for San Jose homelessness

The lack of affordable housing, systemic racism and weak safety nets continue to be the leading causes for Silicon Valley’s homeless crisis, a panel of experts last week. Hosted by San José Spotlight and nonprofit Destination: Home as part of an event series on the issue, the Thursday panel examined the root causes of homelessness—and possible solutions. It featured Dontae Lartigue, founder and CEO of Raising The Bar and board chair of the Santa Clara County lived experience advisory board; Margot Kushel, professor of medicine at UCSF; Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; and Tomiquia Moss, founder and CEO of All Home. Destination: Home CEO and San José Spotlight board member Jennifer Loving moderated the conversation.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy