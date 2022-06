RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 11th Annual Kids’ Carnival returns Saturday, June 4 to Main Street Square, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This is one of the best events we host at Main Street Square,” Domico Rodriguez, president and CEO of Main Street Square, said. “I just imagine Ray [Hillenbrand, organizer of Main Street Square,] sitting in his office watching all of the kids having fun – that was the purpose of our space, and it warms my heart.”

