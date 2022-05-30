Best Memorial Day PC gaming deals in 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Memorial Day deals

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Top deals

2. Graphics card deals

3. Gaming PC deals

4. Gaming laptop deals

5. Gaming monitor deals

6. TV deals

7. SSD deals

8. Peripherals deals

9. CPU deals

Memorial Day is here and, although a great many of the deals kicked off well before the weekend, there are bargains to be had in every category of PC gaming tech this year. Yeah, seriously. Memorial Day PC gaming deals . Retailers have been branching out from the BBQs and garden furniture sets we're used to seeing on sale. Many are now taking the opportunity to provide discounts on a range of products.

As we warn for each and every deal season, however, it pays to be wary about what's on offer . The fact something has a deal label on it does not necessarily mean you're getting a bargain. So keep in mind that using price comparison sites like camelcamelcamel , will help you get a good idea of the historic cost of a particular item, before you jam it in your cart.

Holiday deal seasons like this one are a great interim for those who missed out on Black Friday and are still on the market for some PC gaming tech. If you've been hankering after a new graphics card, gaming laptop, or CPU, we recommend keeping an eye out to see if the model you've had your heart set on is going cheap over Memorial Day.

The Memorial Day sales may not offer the same vast range of discounts you might get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we'll be here unearthing the best PC gaming tech deals for you. Throughout Memorial Day today we'll be adding new deals and offers to this page, and our bots are everywhere we can't be, so be sure to check back throughout this coming week.

Where are the best Memorial Day PC gaming deals?

Best Memorial Day PC gaming deals

Asus ROG Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 2TB HDD | $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Wow, this is deal worth shouting about. An RTX 3080 would've easily set you back this much money alone just a few months back, and now you're getting the rest of the PC thrown in with it. Granted, an RTX 3080 10GB shouldn't cost anywhere near $1,000 or more, but that's today's GPU economy. The rest of this PC is admirable, anyways. The CPU is last-gen, but quick, and while the RAM and SSD storage are a bit on the slim side, they're a great starting off point for further upgrades. View Deal

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio | 10GB GDDR6X | 8.704 cores | 1,830MHz Boost | $1,299.99 $849.99 at Gamestop (save $450)

I sure wouldn't have expected Gamestop to be the place I found the cheapest RTX 3080 deal of Memorial Day so far, but that's how it's shaken out. And this MSI Gaming Z Trio is an overclocked version with MSI's excellent triple-fan cooling array strapped to it. View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6in | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,299 $1,679 at Amazon (save $620)

A pretty intense combo here; that 11th Gen CPU and 30 series GeForce RTX 3070 will be able to make the most of this laptop's UHD panel, which tops out at 240Hz for anyone looking to game competitively. It's not cheap (though that's quite a discount), but together with a decent chunk of RAM and NVMe storage, it'll see you through whatever you throw at it. View Deal

Gateway | Nvidia RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6in | 1080p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,169 $699 at Walmart Photo (save $470)

Now Gateway is back in the game, you can bet you'll be finding deals like this pop up from time to time. This one's on the lower end of Intel's 11th Gen, but it's still a nifty mobile CPU. That, coupled with the RTX 3050 and not-so-sluggish 120Hz monitor, should deliver some great gaming sessions at entry-level. It even comes with a camera, and could easily pass as a work laptop on the weekdays... just sayin. View Deal

EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 cores | 1,800MHz Boost | $1,429.99 $1,199.99 at EVGA (save $230)

This is an overclocked RTX 3080 Ti that's actually retailing for the original reference price of the card. Now that was a heart-stoppingly high cost, but here you're getting a higher boost clock (by 135MHz) and a chonky triple fan cooler to boot. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 cores | 2,581MHz Boost | $528.99 $498.99 at Newegg (save $30)

For less than 20 bucks over the original MSRP, this dual-fan reference-clocked card offers great 1440p performance, and excellent 1080p gaming at a slightly higher level than the RTX 3060 Ti, but for at $50 less than the GeForce alternative. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super | AMD Ryzen 3 5300G | 8GB RAM (2x4) | 256GB SSD | $739.99 $539.99 at HP (save $200)

This is a budget PC by all measures, but that's not to say it's no good for gaming. The GTX 1660 Super is one of the better models from the 16-series, and the AMD CPU in this model is actually rather recent. There are two sticks of RAM for dual-channel bandwidth, which will help keep it spit out frames smoothly, and there's also a good upgrade path for future upgrades. Just one thing to note: this PC usually comes with AMD's RX 5500, so you need to go into the configurator and pick the GTX 1660 Super for $40 more. It's worth it. View Deal

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium Pro | 1ms response time | $649.99 $579.99 at Newegg with coupon code MDSBS24344 (save $70)

This 4K gaming monitor looks stunning, runs fast, and comes with AMD FreeSync support to keep everything smooth and tear-free. It's actually a firm favourite of ours on team , and I'm using it to write this very deal block. I will say it doesn't come with the best stand for a gaming monitor, but it does at least offer quite a bit of adjustment. Regardless, it's a darn good gaming monitor at a good price. View Deal

Dell S3422DWG | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 144Hz | VA | $679.99 $449.99 at Dell (save $230)

I love an ultrawide gaming monitor, and I love Dell screens, too. They almost always come out well calibrated out the box. And you can almost always find deals on them as well. This 34-inch ultrawide has the 1440p pixel height necessary for gaming and desktop use, and a quick VA panel to boot. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HFL | 25-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | 1ms | IPS | $399.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

Big numbers are pretty much always better, but when it comes to the difference between a 240Hz screen and a 360Hz screen the delta is so minimal only the very elite esports athletes will benefit. So, this older version of Alienware's super-quick 1080p screen is still a banging panel, especially at this price. View Deal

WD Black SN850 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,300MB/s write | $260.06 $236.00 at Amazon (save $24.06)

This may not be a massive saving on this drive's new lower price, but it's still a great deal on our favorite SSD. This 2TB drive is seriously fast, has loads of room for your games and Windows, and won't break the bank. What's not to like? View Deal

Memorial Day graphics card deals

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Z Trio | 10GB GDDR6X | 8.704 cores | 1,830MHz Boost | $1,299.99 $849.99 at Gamestop (save $450)

I sure wouldn't have expected Gamestop to be the place I found the cheapest RTX 3080 deal of Memorial Day so far, but that's how it's shaken out. And this MSI Gaming Z Trio is an overclocked version with MSI's excellent triple-fan cooling array strapped to it. View Deal

EVGA RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 cores | 1,800MHz Boost | $1,429.99 $1,199.99 at EVGA (save $230)

This is an overclocked RTX 3080 Ti that's actually retailing for the original reference price of the card. Now that was a heart-stoppingly high cost, but here you're getting a higher boost clock (by 135MHz) and a chonky triple fan cooler to boot. View Deal

EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 cores | 1,800MHz Boost | $919.99 $869.99 at EVGA (save $50)

In terms of 2022 GPU pricing, this much over reference MSRP looks pretty damned good. Considering RTX 3080 cards were retailing for more than $1,000 at some points, this overclocked EVGA is a great option for high-end PC gaming. View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 cores | 1,665MHz Boost | $2,099.99 $1,199.99 at Gamestop (save $900)

This is another at MSRP RTX 3080 Ti, and that can only be a good thing in 2022. Some day they'll drop below, just not today. The EVGA card here is still a slightly better buy given that it's clocked a little higher than this reference speed version, but in real terms that won't make a huge difference in gaming frame rates. View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 cores | 1,665MHz Boost | $679.99 $549.99 at Gamestop (save $130)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti card we've found so far this sales season, and is just $50 more than the cheapest RX 6700 XT card. Though it is still well above the original $399 MSRP, but you won't find the RTX 3060 Ti at that level again. The RX 6700 XT is arguably a better option if you don't care for the AMD vs. Nvidia debate, but if you want to buy into the GeForce ecosystem, the RTX 3060 Ti is a great card. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 cores | 2,581MHz Boost | $528.99 $498.99 at Newegg (save $30)

For less than 20 bucks over the original MSRP, this dual-fan reference-clocked card offers great 1440p performance, and excellent 1080p gaming at a slightly higher level than the RTX 3060 Ti, but for at $50 less than the GeForce alternative. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 cores | 2491MHz Boost | $349.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $50)

GPUs under their reference price have been few and far between over the past couple years, and the fact that AMD's made huge strides in supply is really telling at retail now. For over $100 less than any RTX 3060 out there, this RX 6600 will still perform at the same level, which means great 1080p gaming frame rates on Ultra settings. View Deal

Memorial Day gaming PC deals

Omen 30L Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 11700K | 32GB RAM (2x16) | 512GB SSD | 2TB HDD | $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at HP (save $500)

If you want to hit high frame rates at 4K with ease, the RTX 3080 Ti is the GPU for you. This machine has one of Nvidia's best graphics cards today inside it, but also pairs it with 32GB of RAM to keep the whole machine well-balanced. The CPU is last-gen, one of Intel's Rocket Lake chips, but it's definitely quick enough to keep up with the RTX 3080 Ti. The SSD is a little slim, but there's a large HDD for a backup. You could always add another speedy storage drive, and at under $2,000 this whole PC is going for as much as some high-end GPUs were alone just six months ago. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 1TB SSD | $2,519.99 $1,763.99 at Dell (save $756)

You can pick up an RTX 3080-based machine for slightly less than this, but this is still a well-spec'd machine packing current-gen components enjoying a great saving right now. The Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread monster, and that RTX 3080 will handle 4K gaming with ease. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD will see you covered for gaming for a good time to come too. View Deal

HP Omen 40L | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,149.99 $1,649.99 at HP (save $500)

You can find RTX 3080 systems for this much, but if they sell out, this makes for a good backup plan. The RTX 3070 will handle 1440p at maximum settings, and that Alder Lake CPU is no slouch either. The storage is a bit on the stingy side, but this is a good-looking system with plenty of room for upgrades, and it comes with a beefy 800W PSU too. View Deal

Asus ROG Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 2TB HDD | $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Wow, this is deal worth shouting about. An RTX 3080 would've easily set you back this much money alone just a few months back, and now you're getting the rest of the PC thrown in with it. Granted, an RTX 3080 10GB shouldn't cost anywhere near $1,000 or more, but that's today's GPU economy. The rest of this PC is admirable, anyways. The CPU is last-gen, but quick, and while the RAM and SSD storage are a bit on the slim side, they're a great starting off point for further upgrades. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,649 $1,349 at iBuyPower (save $300 with coupon code RDY)

If you want to make a step-up in performance over an RTX 3060, this RTX 3060 Ti machine is just that. The RTX 3060 Ti is actually a different GPU to the 3060, and all the better for it. This machine pairs that with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for rock-solid gaming performance, with 16GB of 3,200MHz memory attached. The 1TB SSD will ensure you have plenty of space for your Steam library, too, and this whole machine is ready to ship at a moment's notice. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,349 price. View Deal

iBuyPower Gaming RDY | Intel Core i5 12400F | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,219 at iBuyPower (save $280 with coupon code RDY)

This iBuyPower machine is ready (RDY) to ship immediately—great if you've been waiting a while for a decent saving on your next gaming PC. It's a great system for this price, too, with a new 12th Gen Intel CPU that we absolutely love, and an RTX 3060 12GB. Besides the key specs, it also comes with 16GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you won't come up short with either of those. Just note: you will want to type in the coupon code 'RDY' for another $50 off the sale price at checkout, taking it down to that $1,219 price. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 512GB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $500)

Now, we don't normally do this, recommend last-gen graphics cards for new system purchases, but this is slightly different. The RTX 2080 Super was one of the top cards of its gen, and still stands head and shoulders above the RTX 3060 which would otherwise go into a system at this price point. Making this actually worth a look. View Deal

iBuyPower TracerMR 262i | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i5 12400F | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This is a decent spec for the money, packing the latest Intel Alder Lake Core i5 and Nvidia's RTX 3060 for sweet 1080p gaming and possibly some 1440p action too. It only comes with the stock Intel air cooler, but the four case fans help with overall airflow. I'd have preferred a single 1TB SSD over this classic combo of SSD and HDD, but otherwise, there's plenty to like here. It's an attractive build too. View Deal

ABS Master | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB | Intel Core i5 12400F | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 1TB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $300)

You may well find an RTX 3060 PC cheaper than this, but I would be very surprised if it was as well-rounded in terms of specs. This PC doesn't just come with a great Nvidia GPU, it also includes a fantastic Intel Alder Lake CPU, which we've rated highly, and 16GB of speedy RAM. The 1TB SSD is also plenty to get your Steam library started. While the stock Intel cooler isn't ideal, that's an easy and cheap switch down the line if you feel like upgrading to a better air or liquid cooler. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 512GB SSD | 1TB HDD | $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at HP (save $150)

This HP machine is commonly found discounted during deals events, but it's a staple machine with some decent specs for your money. The GPU is Nvidia's great mid-range RTX 3060, but that's also paired with a solid Ryzen CPU with eight cores and 16 threads of AMD's excellent Zen 3 architecture. The included SSD is about as small as we'd like to go, but there's a larger 1TB HDD to back it up. There's definitely enough money off here to consider this over other RTX 3060 gaming PCs today. View Deal

MSI Aegis ZS | AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM (2x8) | 500GB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

MSI goes for an AMD-exclusive build for this machine, producing a gaming rig that can handle 1440p for just over a thousand bucks. That's a decent deal in the GPU-starved times and you'll do well to find better for this sort of cash. The NVMe SSD is a bit small, but apart from that, this is a solid build that will last you well. View Deal

iBuyPower Slate Mono 230A | AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 480GB + 1TB HDD | $1,349.99 $1,074.99 at Microsoft (save $275)

This is a solid combo of an affordable but powerful AMD CPU and GPU to make for an impressive gaming machine at a good price. You'll be able to play at 1080p with the setting maxed out, and even 1440p isn't outside the realms of possibility. The storage is a little underwhelming, but workable, and you can always upgrade down the line. View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super | AMD Ryzen 3 5300G | 8GB RAM (2x4) | 256GB SSD | $739.99 $539.99 at HP (save $200)

This is a budget PC by all measures, but that's not to say it's no good for gaming. The GTX 1660 Super is one of the better models from the 16-series, and the AMD CPU in this model is actually rather recent. There are two sticks of RAM for dual-channel bandwidth, which will help keep it spit out frames smoothly, and there's also a good upgrade path for future upgrades. Just one thing to note: this PC usually comes with AMD's RX 5500, so you need to go into the configurator and pick the GTX 1660 Super for $40 more. It's worth it. View Deal

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 | RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 10300H | 15.6in | 144Hz | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB NVMe SSD | $839.99 $751 at Amazon (save $88)

Great for competitive gamers on a budget, the Acer Nitro 5 should give you solid performance on medium graphics at it's native 1080p. It's a great entry level gaming laptop with a current-gen GPU, and although the storage may need a little upgrade down the road it comes with a speedy 144Hz IPS screen. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3in | 360Hz | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This suped up Nitro 5 here comes with a top-tier Nvidia GPU, paired with an 8-core, 16-thread, Zen 3 mobile CPU. It almost seems silly to use the native 1080p panel on this thing, considering the frames it could pump out even at 1440p. Though a 360Hz refresh means smooth visuals even at supreme frames. That SSD ain't a bad size either. View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6in | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,299 $1,679 at Amazon (save $620)

A pretty intense combo here; that 11th Gen CPU and 30 series GeForce RTX 3070 will be able to make the most of this laptop's UHD panel, which tops out at 240Hz for anyone looking to game competitively. It's not cheap (though that's quite a discount), but together with a decent chunk of RAM and NVMe storage, it'll see you through whatever you throw at it. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 | Nvidia RTX 3050 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6in | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,099.99 $969 at B&H Photo (save $130.99)

Quality gaming laptops don't have to cost a fortune, and I'm a big fan of ROG products, honestly. With AMD's 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 5 5800H, and Nvidia RTX 3050, it's a smashing mid-range gaming laptop. It'll still manage most of the top games of today, though you might need to lower the graphics a bit. Still, a 144Hz 1080p screen is great for competitive gaming. View Deal

Gateway | Nvidia RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11400H | 15.6in | 1080p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,169 $699 at Walmart Photo (save $470)

Now Gateway is back in the game, you can bet you'll be finding deals like this pop up from time to time. This one's on the lower end of Intel's 11th Gen, but it's still a nifty mobile CPU. That, coupled with the RTX 3050 and not-so-sluggish 120Hz monitor, should deliver some great gaming sessions at entry-level. It even comes with a camera, and could easily pass as a work laptop on the weekdays... just sayin. View Deal

Asus TUF | RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11260H | 17.3in | 144Hz | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,019 $969 at Amazon (save $50)

A nice wide gaming laptop here at 17 inches, with a good entry level gaming spec. It'll see you through on low-mid settings for a lot of todays top games, although the 8GB of RAM is a tad low. It's not built for multitasking, but for speedy gaming with that 144Hz panel. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6in | 165Hz | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,359.99 $1,099.99 at GameStop (save $260)

Although it's a little lacking when it comes to RAM, this gaming lappy has enough clout to see you speeding through frames at 1080p, on middling graphics settings. That 165Hz panel will be a great help for competitive gaming too, should you manage to push your frames up that high. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6in | 165Hz | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,799.99 $1,533.99 at GameStop (save $266)

This is a pretty beefy CPU/GPU combo, here; you get all the benefits of RTX, with enough clout to run games at mid-high settings, no issues. Coupled with a good amount of RAM and a sweet 1TB SSD, this is a pretty nifty buy, especially topped with a 165Hz panel. View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 | RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6in | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,149 $999 at Staples (save $150)

A of a push, this one, but the RTX 3050Ti is a more than capable GPU. Coupled with that 11th Gen Intel chip it'll give you a fighting chance to make the most of the 144Hz panel. At 1080p, medium graphics shouldn't pose a threat. But since storage size is a little small, you can always upgrade later with an NVMe SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero | RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6in | 60Hz | 4K | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,999 $1,599 at B&H Photo (save $400)

It may not have the speediest panel around, but it's a 4K AMOLED so... who needs speed when you can see all those juicy details in high fidelity? It's a creative-first laptop, but there's no reason you couldn't get some gaming underway. 16GB of ram is more than enough here's even space to add another NVMe drive if you like. View Deal

Memorial Day gaming monitor deals

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium Pro | 1ms response time | $649.99 $579.99 at Newegg with coupon code MDSBS24344 (save $70)

This 4K gaming monitor looks stunning, runs fast, and comes with AMD FreeSync support to keep everything smooth and tear-free. It's actually a firm favourite of ours on team , and I'm using it to write this very deal block. I will say it doesn't come with the best stand for a gaming monitor, but it does at least offer quite a bit of adjustment. Regardless, it's a darn good gaming monitor at a good price. View Deal

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch | QHD | 120Hz | HDR 1000 | FreeSync Premium Pro | $1,199.99 $989.99 at Amazon (save $210)

If you want an ultrawide, this is one of the best (and most widest). It's a 49-inch, 5120 x 1440 behemoth that is seriously quick for gaming. Not only that, but with dual-QHD resolution, you're able to use it as if it's two discrete screens for work, and then switch to one mega panel for gaming. So it's also really flexible. With just over $200 off the asking price, this is one of the cheaper prices we've seen this monitor at this year, though it does tend to jump down to around this price often. View Deal

LG Ultragear 32 | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible | $599.99 $396.99 at Amazon (save $203)

This 32-inch gaming monitor isn't much more expensive than the 27-inch option right now. Considering its speedy refresh rate and low response time, this is a great pick for fast-paced FPS games. There's also something to be said for the panels LG uses in these monitors, which are pretty great. We've seen this monitor on sale a couple of places, but Amazon has it cheapest by a couple of bucks. View Deal

LG Ultragear 27 | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | Nano IPS | $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

LG is the panel manufacturer that created IPS, and its Nano IPS panels are some of the best. This 165Hz QHD screen is an outstanding gaming monitor, featuring both FreeSync and GSync compatibility, just don't believe its claims about being a HDR display, however. It really isn't. View Deal

Acer XG270HU | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync | $369.99 $229.99 at Newegg (save $140)

Gaming at 4K and high refresh rates has become a lot easier nowadays, but it still can be a frightfully expensive affair. We still hold that one of PC gaming's sweet spots is 1440p and 144Hz, like this classic Acer gaming panel delivers. There's all you could want in a 1440p screen here: 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh, and AMD FreeSync. The stand is decent enough, too. View Deal

Dell S3422DWG | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 144Hz | VA | $679.99 $449.99 at Dell (save $230)

I love an ultrawide gaming monitor, and I love Dell screens, too. They almost always come out well calibrated out the box. And you can almost always find deals on them as well. This 34-inch ultrawide has the 1440p pixel height necessary for gaming and desktop use, and a quick VA panel to boot. View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync Premium | $299.99 $234.99 at Newegg with coupon code MDSBS24343 (save $65)

Right in the PC gaming sweet spot at 1440p and 144Hz, this Gigabyte panel comes with some modern features to help it stand out. That includes FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming, and the included USB hub helps free up precious ports on your PC. Gigabyte's monitors are often simple but well-built, and that's all we need to hear at this price point. You will need to cash in a rebate for the final $10 off, however. View Deal

Alienware AW2521H | 25-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 1ms | IPS | $909.99 $399.99 at Dell (save $510)

This Alienware screen is one of the fastest panels you can get your hands on right now, supporting a 360Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (gray-to-gray) response rate. This thing is fast. Seriously fast. The native 1080p resolution means that it isn't perfect for every game, but competitive esports titles will revel in the extra frame rate. This is a massive saving too. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HFL | 25-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | 1ms | IPS | $399.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

Big numbers are pretty much always better, but when it comes to the difference between a 240Hz screen and a 360Hz screen the delta is so minimal only the very elite esports athletes will benefit. So, this older version of Alienware's super-quick 1080p screen is still a banging panel, especially at this price. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | 24-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 4ms response time | FreeSync | $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

This is a budget monitor that doesn't let up when it comes to gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate is primed for speedy performance, but at 1080p you can put that speed to good use with a budget graphics card. The 4ms response time isn't the quickest around, but it's not too slow. That's probably because this is a cheap VA panel, which will offer a better overall picture quality and colour reproduction than a faster TN. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming VG2490 | 24-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync | $269 $209.99 at Amazon (save $60)

If you don't want too taxing of a gaming monitor on your GPU, but you still want to experience low-latency, high-clarity gaming, this panel might be more your speed. Asus is using the more desirable IPS panel technology in this 1080p monitor, making for great colour reproduction and quality. Combined with a speedy 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate, this is an impressive gaming panel for a touch over $200. View Deal

Memorial Day TV deals

LG OLED C1 TV | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $996.99 at Amazon (save $203)

This LG OLED is a granddaddy of gaming TVs: LG only went and added 120Hz and a rock-solid gaming mode to one of its greatest OLED panels. It's truly a sight to behold, gaming on one of these. There's a ton of built-in functionality, too, including Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming. Neat. This is the 48-inch option, but there are bigger screens also on offer. View Deal

LG OLED C1 TV | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

This is the 55-inch option of the aforementioned mighty gaming TV from LG. Great for big screen gaming when you're a bit further away from the screen. View Deal

LG OLED C1 TV | 65-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,899.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (save $303)

This is the huge 65-inch version of the LG OLED C1. You definitely only want this, or the even larger 77-inch version, if you really have the space in your living room. Otherwise you might feel it as quite an imposing presence in the room. It's pretty sweet, though. View Deal

LG NanoCell 99 Series | 65-inch | 8K | 120Hz | $2,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $2,000)

This is a bit of a wildcard because it's quite an absurd TV by way of its 8K resolution and discount. But there is a potential use case for PC gaming here: combine this TV with an RTX 3090 or RTX 3090 Ti, and Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling, and you've potentially got a recipe for 8K gaming. I know, it sounds like a long shot, but it's possible to run at 8K with DLSS Ultra Performance mode, and this TV also supports 120Hz if you can feign to think that's going to be a realistic frame rate at 8K anytime soon. View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV | 55-Inch | 4K HDR | 120Hz | OLED | $1,199 $998 at Amazon (save $201)

The deals Gods have seen fit put this wildly popular Vizio gaming TV back on sale just in time for Memorial Day. This 55-inch 4K TV supports 120Hz and takes advantage of Vizio's ProGaming Engine, which uses its TV magic to enhance your PS5 or Xbox gameplay. View Deal

Samsung Neo QN904 QLED 4K Smart TV | 50-Inch | 4K |120Hz | QLED | $1499 $899 at Samsung (save $600)

If you're looking to class up your living room with a fancy TV, the Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is one of the coolest-looking TVs out there. This super-thing TV has incredible picture quality for movies and games thanks to its Neo Quantum CPU that enhances 4K images. Throw in 120Hz and you've got yourself a hell of a gaming TV. View Deal

LG UP8070 Series Smart TV | 75-Inch | 4K |TruMotion 120 (60Hz) | LED | $1,179 $869 at Best Buy (save $309)

They say size doesn't matter, but size matters when it comes to TVs. This LG TV gives you 75 inches of sweet 4K content. Despite calling this feature TruMotion 120, the TV only does 60Hz for gaming since turning it on causes input lag. But if you don't mind 4K 60fps gaming on an irresponsibly large television. This is a pretty good deal. View Deal

TCL 4 Series LED | 70-Inch | 4K |TruMotion 120 (60Hz) | LED | $599 $499 at Best Buy (save $100)

Another TV deal that's too good to pass up. The TCL 4 Series TVs were already priced pretty well, but a 70- inch 4K TV for $500. The only problem is that you are limited to 60Hz, and the HDR isn't great. So this could make for a good TV for a kid's room or den. It also comes with built-in Chromecast support. View Deal

Toshiba C350 Series | 50-Inch | 4K |60Hz | LED | $429 $309 at Best Buy (save $120)

Who says you have to spend a fortune to enjoy some good TV? This 50-inch Toshiba 4K LED is perfect if you're looking for a spare TV for a guest room. The best part? It's on sale for just over $300. View Deal

Memorial Day SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,000MB/s write| $209.99 $154.99 at Samsung (save $55)

The Samsung 980 Pro may be ever so slightly off the pace for the peak sequentials, but it's still a quality drive, that offers great real-world performance, which is what matters most. As a Samsung SSD, it lays claim to a great heritage and has one of the best software packages around too. View Deal

WD Black SN850 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,300MB/s write | $260.06 $236.00 at Amazon (save $24.06)

This may not be a massive saving on this drive's new lower price, but it's still a great deal on our favorite SSD. This 2TB drive is seriously fast, has loads of room for your games and Windows, and won't break the bank. What's not to like? View Deal

Seagate Firecuda 530 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,900MB/s write | $514.99 $319.99 at Amazon (save $195)

This is a massive saving on one of the fastest drives around. If you want the absolute best and don't mind paying a bit more for the pleasure, then this is the drive for you. Topline performance and incredible reliability combine to make this a dream slice of storage. View Deal

WD Black SN770 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,850MB/s write | $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

Western Digital has cut the DRAM cache to make for a better value proposition with this drive, and the end result is a surprisingly speedy SSD that rolls in for significantly less than the competition. 2TB for just over $200? That's going to be very hard to beat. View Deal

Crucial P5 Plus | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 6,600MB/s read | 5,000MB/s write | $319.99 $227.99 at Amazon (save $92)

This used to be the go-to drive for anyone looking to pick up a next-gen SSD on a budget and it still offers great value for money, especially when enjoying a reduction like this. The real-world write performance can be a bit off the pace, but otherwise, there's plenty to like here. View Deal

PNY CS2130 | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | $209.99 $179.99 at Gamestop (save $30)

If you're still rocking a PCIe 3.0 motherboard and CPU then this is a fine deal on a last-gen SSD. It pretty much maxes out the interface and won't break the bank, even when grabbing this hefty 2TB model. Alternatively, the 1TB drive is down to $104.99 right now as well. View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo | 2TB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,300MB/s write | $219.99 $189.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This may be a last-gen SSD now, but if you've got an older gaming platform, it remains a great option. It's still worth picking up if you want to give your PC a serious storage boost without breaking the bank. Samsung is still one of the biggest names in SSD storage thanks to drives like this, and it comes with a great software package too. View Deal

Memorial Day peripherals deals

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | 6 Buttons |RGB| $39.99 $29.64 at Amazon (save $10.35)

This looking G203 is for anyone just looking for a decent mouse but doesn't need a million buttons or features. This budget mouse is a step up from whatever dinky thing you stole from work. They also come in fun colors! View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight | Wireless | 20k DPI | 8 Buttons | RGB| Charging Station| $149.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $75)

A personal favorite of some of the PC Gamer staff, the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight, is one of the best gaming mice on the market. Aside from its 20K DPI sensor, what steals the show is its charging station and 70-hour battery life. So I strongly suggest you pick up this bad boy er, snake. View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25K DPI |11 Buttons | $ 149.99 $118 at Amazon (save $32.02)

The Logitech G502 is an awesome mouse that also looks like a piece of hardware that could physically hurt you. It's a wicked fast sensor and tunable weights to get the mouse to feel just right. It's a favorite among competitive gamers who are picky about their flicks and swipes. View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Core | Wired | 6,200 DPI | 7 Buttons | RGB | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Another pretty good budget gaming mouse at a great price. While not as fast as some of the other mice on this list, it is comfy for people who like to use a claw grip while gaming. Also, it's $20, which makes a good backup mouse if you ever break your main in a fit of rage. View Deal

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless | Wireless | 1000 DPI | 5 Buttons | $99.99 at Amazon

There's no deal per se on the Logitech MX, but $100 is still a pretty good price for an ergonomic mouse. If you're more susceptible to wrist strain or muscle fatigue while using your PC, the Logitech MX Vertical is designed to ease the stress on your wrist and hands as you work and play. View Deal

Corsair K60 RGB Pro | Mechanical | Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches | per-key RGB lighting | $109.99 $53 at Amazon (save $56.99)

This is the cheapest this gaming keyboard has ever been on Amazon, and it's such an exciting concept. It's a low-profile board, which means you needn't waste any energy lifting your fingers excessively from your desktop. Seriously, low-profile keyboards are excellent, and as someone that uses one daily it takes me a while to readjust to the full-height boards that are more commonplace. This keyboard has all the usual bells and whistles, too, such as per-key RGB lighting. It's only missing the dedicated media keys found on Corsair's higher-numbered models. View Deal

MSI Vigor GK50 Elite | Mechanical | Kailh Blue switches | per-key RGB lighting | $69.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $10)

This isn't a huge saving on the MSI Vigor GK50 but it's already a mechanical keyboard for relatively cheap. That extra money off makes it that much sweeter. I've used Kailh switches plenty and always found them as clicky and reliable as I expect from a mechanical switch. While the dragon is a bit extra, I can give it a pass on account of the price. View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma | Membrane | per-key RGB lighting | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This isn't a mechanical keyboard, but it is our top pick for the best membrane gaming keyboard out there. Membrane keyboards have their fans, too, especially amongst the clumsy. If you're prone to knocking drinks over your keyboard, perhaps you are better off with a membrane keyboard like this Cynosa from Razer. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | 50mm drivers | 20Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $65)

We scored this one an 85 in our Razer Kraken Ultimate review , and for good reason. With custom 50mm drivers that sound great when you get the settings right, and a mic that doesn't pick up background noise, these are a steal right now. It's a comfy, sturdy gaming headset for half its usual price price, what more do you want? View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | 50mm drivers | 12Hz–28kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $179.99 $139.99 at (save $40)

This is the wonderfully wireless version of one of our favorite gaming headsets. Not only do you get the same smashing, wide frequency response as the wired version, you can you dance around the house in them, too. It's a little more expensive but well worth the pricetag if you're looking to go no strings attached. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 | 50mm drivers | 12Hz–28kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $10)

This is the headset my boss uses at home, and scored a 92 in the review (that's unheard of for him). The conclusion: it's super easy to use, sounds fantastic, and the mic sounds great—it's even detachable. It's not a huge discount, but worth a look as it's already good value for money at MSRP. View Deal

Kingston HyperX Cloud II | mm drivers | 15Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $66.99 at Amazon (save $33)

Even at full price, this headset if worth the money. The discount does make is a lot more tempting, however. It's comfy, super sturdy, and with a wide frequency response it manages to catch those deep bass notes. For all the ravers out there, and those who just want to appreciate game OST's to their fullest, it's a great buy. View Deal

EPOS H3 Hybrid | 40mm drivers | 20Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wired/Wireless/Mixed | $179 $150.10 at Target (save $28.90)

The lowest we've spotted this headset going for is around $143 back in January. It's the sister of the EPOS H3pro Hybrid we've a great affinity for. Along with great sound quality it can be used wired or wirelessly, or somewhere in between. The mic picks up some background sound, but the fact there's a pinhole mic so you can still take calls if you detach it is pretty neat. View Deal

Logitech G PRO X | 50mm drivers | 20Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $129.99 $99.99 at Staples (save $30)

Connecting via 3.5mm or via USB with the included DAC, this rather understated headset comes with heaps of accessories, including a Y splitter and carry pouch. The audio isn't the absolute best for the usual price, but for the sale price there's little to complain about. View Deal

Logitech G435 Lightspeed | 40mm drivers | 20Hz–20kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $79.99 $59.99 at Staples (save $20)

The G430s come in a range of vibrant colour schemes, but this one's the more reserved of the lot. These are super lightweight, and pretty accurate when it comes to gaming. Sadly the battery life sits at around 18 hours, and the bass can be a little quiet, but it's a solid headset. A great gift for the edgelord kid in your life, perhaps. View Deal

Memorial Day CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | 12 cores | 24 threads | Socket AM4 | 4.8GHz | $569.99 $391 at Amazon (save $178.99)

The 12-core 5900X was the best processor from AMD's current generation of chips, and is as good a productivity CPU as it is a slice of high-end gaming silicon. And even with the unveiling of the upcoming Zen 4 chips, this is still going to feel like a great processor years down the line. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | 16 cores | 32 threads | Socket AM4 | 4.9GHz | $799 $548 at Amazon (save $251)

The top-end Ryzen 5000-series CPU was the top-binned AMD gaming processor until the cache-happy 5800X3D appeared on the stage. But if you're after high clock speeds and serious multi-threaded chops, the 5950X is tough to beat. Especially if you have almost any AM4 motherboard. View Deal

Intel Core i9 12900KF | 16 cores | 24 threads | Socket LGA 1700 | 5.2GHz | $676.25 $549.97 at Amazon (save $126.28)

The top Intel Alder Lake CPU has never been cheaper than it is right now, and this one only differs from the 12900K we reviewed in that it doesn't come with integrated graphics. It does require a new platform, and DDR5 is expensive, but it's one of the best Intel CPUs of modern times. View Deal

Intel Core i5 12600K | 10 cores | 14 threads | Socket LGA 1700 | 4.9GHz | $342.50 $277.99 at Amazon (save $64.51)

The i5 is one of the best-value gaming chips from the Alder Lake range, and the 12600K is our absolute favorite. It has been cheaper before, but only once in its life, but at this price it's still a great gaming and productivity processor to build an affordable PC around. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 6 cores | 12 threads | Socket AM4 | 4.4GHz | $259 $175.11 at Amazon (save $83.89)

Until the next-gen Zen 4 CPUs come out, only very few AMD processors come with integrated graphics. Which is a shame because when they do, they tend to be rather impressive. The 5600G isn't going to beat any discrete GPU, but will deliver decent 720p gaming without having to buy a graphics card. Budget gaming from AMD, y'see. View Deal

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is on 30 May, 2022, but the deals will undoubtedly start to draround a week early, and may even stick around for a few days after. The temptation will be to look for Memorial Day deals with a mind to kit out the garden for BBQ season, but retailers have been stocking up on great deals across the board.

You may well find a great PC hardware deal here or there, and there are likely to be some entire gaming PCs, and gaming laptops on sale. Keep an eye out if you're looking to fill your desk, and not just the yard.