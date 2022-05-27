ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Fight in progress

By LIVE scanners
 4 days ago

Flagstaff Police are responding to the apartments at 910 S Milton...

Domestic fight

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to at home at 2500 W Route 66 at the trailer park for a domestic fight with possible injuries.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Aggressive trespasser

A Flagstaff Police Officer is asking for backup at McDonald's on Highway 89. He is out with an aggressive person that needs to be trespassed.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
DUI Driver

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Beaver and Oak for a drunk driver that just ran over a mailbox and is now parked in the middle of the street. The suspect is driving a Uhaul box truck.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Possible suicidal person laying on train tracks

BNSF stopped all trains in Flagstaff about an hour ago for a report of a possibly suicidal man laying on the tracks near downtown. The person has not been located.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

