Fight in progress

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to at home at 2500 W Route 66 at the trailer park for a domestic fight with possible injuries. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
A Flagstaff Police Officer is asking for backup at McDonald’s on Highway 89. He is out with an aggressive person that needs to be trespassed. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Beaver and Oak for a drunk driver that just ran over a mailbox and is now parked in the middle of the street. The suspect is driving a Uhaul box truck. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing...
BNSF stopped all trains in Flagstaff about an hour ago for a report of a possibly suicidal man laying on the tracks near downtown. The person has not been located. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Comments / 0