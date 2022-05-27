Assessor Giddings will Host Veteran Outreach at Alvarado Square
4 days ago
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County Assessor, Tanya R. Giddings, will hold a final veteran outreach on-site at Alvarado Square in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services (NMDVS) on Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alvarado Square is located at 415 Silver Ave,...
In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
Heather Benavidez would like to be New Mexico’s 31st state treasurer. She is a candidate in the June 7 Democratic primary for the office, running against Laura Montoya. The winner faces Republican Harry B. Montoya in the November general election. Incumbent Treasurer Tim Eichenberg, a Democrat, is term limited.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque. In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
The nationwide shortage of baby formula has been making headlines on websites and newspapers across America as many concerned mothers experience despair while strolling through their local grocery stores to the sight of dismally empty shelves.
Monday’s Top Stories Glorieta bakery launches ‘Adopt a Hero’ in wake of wildfires Santa Fe closes trails for Memorial Day 71 Sears stores to close permanently nationwide Clovis man tells witnesses who killed him New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig An inside look at catching shoplifters Los Lunas hires new girls basketball coach NATO […]
A group of Santa Fe area officials gathered with local parents over the weekend to talk about what they can do to prevent mass shootings. Ten were killed in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York two weeks ago, and 21 people, including 19 children were murdered last week at the elementary school in Texas.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque gathered together to call for gun reform after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice hosted the rally Saturday and called for gun reform and restorative justice programs. They say the need for action is long past due and […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Gains on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
Sen. Leo Jaramillo was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s date for the Mora High School Prom for some 80 juniors and seniors held Thursday night at the Governor’s Mansion. The prom was held at the Governor’s Mansion because the students and their families were evacuated from Mora County in late April. ‘The excitement in the air was contagious and the students told me they had a blast. Their school remains occupied by firefighters still battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Courtesy photo.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a new idea the New Mexico Attorney General and Albuquerque Police Department started trying in 2021. To help address the city’s crime problem, top prosecutors, special agents, detectives, and rank and file police officers would spend more time going after people accused of shoplifting. Now nearly a year into the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody. Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them […]
With extreme sadness, we announce that our beloved Leroy Pacheco, age 70 of Las Vegas, NM, passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. Leroy was surrounded by his family and friends. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Mercedes Pacheco, sisters, Betty Sandoval and...
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Black Fire, burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences is now at more than 228,000 acres. Now a real-time evacuation map has been added to help residents understand where the fire is moving.You can look at the map here. An area called...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire on the 9000 block of Glendale Ave NE., just north of Alameda and Ventura. AFR says the fire was burning a two-story residence. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. They say there are no reports of injuries […]
