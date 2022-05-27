ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Assessor Giddings will Host Veteran Outreach at Alvarado Square

bernco.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernalillo County – Bernalillo County Assessor, Tanya R. Giddings, will hold a final veteran outreach on-site at Alvarado Square in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veteran Services (NMDVS) on Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alvarado Square is located at 415 Silver Ave,...

www.bernco.gov

Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Benavidez seeking Dem nomination for treasurer

Heather Benavidez would like to be New Mexico’s 31st state treasurer. She is a candidate in the June 7 Democratic primary for the office, running against Laura Montoya. The winner faces Republican Harry B. Montoya in the November general election. Incumbent Treasurer Tim Eichenberg, a Democrat, is term limited.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day ceremony held at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque. In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day services around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Remembers Mass Shootings Victims, Demands Action

A group of Santa Fe area officials gathered with local parents over the weekend to talk about what they can do to prevent mass shootings. Ten were killed in a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York two weeks ago, and 21 people, including 19 children were murdered last week at the elementary school in Texas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloonists gather in Albuquerque for annual competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gun reform rally held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque gathered together to call for gun reform after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice hosted the rally Saturday and called for gun reform and restorative justice programs. They say the need for action is long past due and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe closes trails for Memorial Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
knau.org

Crews make gains against New Mexico wildfire, largest in US

Crews are making progress in stopping the nation’s largest active wildfire from spreading. Gains on Monday came on the fourth straight day of warnings of extreme fire conditions in northern New Mexico. The nearly 8-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire was surrounded by containment lines cut and scraped around half...
ENVIRONMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

Students displaced by fire hold prom at governor's mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Department of Game and Fish announce free fishing day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
HOBBIES
losalamosreporter.com

Sen. Leo Jaramillo And Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Pose For Photo At Mora High School Prom Held At Governor’s Mansion

Sen. Leo Jaramillo was Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s date for the Mora High School Prom for some 80 juniors and seniors held Thursday night at the Governor’s Mansion. The prom was held at the Governor’s Mansion because the students and their families were evacuated from Mora County in late April. ‘The excitement in the air was contagious and the students told me they had a blast. Their school remains occupied by firefighters still battling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local barbershop, CYFD help kids with school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody. Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Leroy Pacheco

With extreme sadness, we announce that our beloved Leroy Pacheco, age 70 of Las Vegas, NM, passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. Leroy was surrounded by his family and friends. Leroy is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Mercedes Pacheco, sisters, Betty Sandoval and...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

New map created to help New Mexicans near Black Fire

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — The Black Fire, burning 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences is now at more than 228,000 acres. Now a real-time evacuation map has been added to help residents understand where the fire is moving.You can look at the map here. An area called...
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM

