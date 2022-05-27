ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Home-loving Hurricanes seek to close series on Rangers' ice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Their most dominating performance of the postseason put the Carolina Hurricanes on the brink of getting through the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and pushed the New York Rangers into yet another must-win game. That came in a 3-1 win on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. Now, the...

www.cbssports.com

