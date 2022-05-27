ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Losing Streak

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NynvV_0fszwtd400
Getty Images

Stocks headed into the long weekend on a high note with all three major indexes posting gains for the week for the first time in a long time. As a a reminder, markets will be closed this Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.

Boosting investor sentiment today was the latest inflation update, with this morning's report from the Commerce Department showing that the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index – which excludes energy and food prices – rose 4.9% annually in April. While this pace is still elevated, it's down from the 5.2% year-over-year rise seen in March.

Separate data showed consumer spending was up 0.9% sequentially last month. However, the personal savings – or, savings as a percentage of disposable income – rate fell to 4.4% from March's 5.0%.

The drop in the savings rate indicates "U.S. consumers are now starting to chip away at those much-ballyhooed excess savings [accumulated during the pandemic], to help pay for the spurt in food and energy costs," says Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

But even with that money already spent, there's still an estimated $2.3 trillion, or more than 9% of gross domestic product, in savings, he adds. "True, they are not well distributed across income cohorts – hence the wildly differing experiences by varying retailers. But, even if just a third of these pandemic savings are spent, this will readily support overall outlays through 2023," Porter says.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

A round of well-received earnings reports from several tech firms like software maker Autodesk (ADSK, +10.3%), IT solutions firm Dell Technologies (DELL, +12.9%) and integrated circuit specialist Marvell Technology (MRVL, +6.7%) also buoyed the broader markets.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.8% at 33,213, the S&P 500 Index was 2.5% higher at 4,158 and the Nasdaq Composite had gained 3.3% to 12,131.

For the week, the Dow rose 6.2% to snap its eight-week losing streak, while the S&P 500 (+6.6%) and Nasdaq (+6.8%) held their consecutive weekly declines to seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzDK9_0fszwtd400
Ycharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 2.7% to 1,887.
  • Gold futures edged up 0.2% to settle at $1,851.30 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin did not participate in today's broad-market rally, sinking 2.0% to $28,779.96. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA) jumped 12.5% after the cosmetics retailer said revenue jumped 21% year-over-year in its first quarter to $2.3 billion, while earnings soared 53.4% to $6.10 per share, both figures more than analysts were expecting. "We believe [ULTA's earnings] clearly demonstrates that beauty spending is recovering strongly as households feel more comfortable in re-engaging in pre-pandemic routines," says UBS Global Research analyst Michael Lasser (Buy). "Plus, ULTA is executing nicely and gaining share in the process."
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) surged 25.1% after the burger chain reported a slimmer-than-expected loss and higher-than-anticipated revenue for its first quarter. RRGB also said same-store sales were up an impressive 19.7% over the three-month period. "We see multiple tailwinds at off-premium and structural efficiencies from [Red Robin's] menu/labor model that give us confidence in continued momentum through 2022 and 2023," says Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle (Buy). "We believe risk/ reward for RRGB at current valuation is among the most attractive at trough multiples relative to category peers, and see tangible drivers of same-store sales upside beyond the near term that have yet to be fully reflected at current levels."

Is it Too Late to Buy Energy Stocks?

Worried you've missed the runup in energy stocks? Several macro catalysts such as sizzling inflation, short-term supply and demand dynamics and the Ukraine war have boosted oil prices in 2022. U.S. crude futures tacked on 0.9% on Friday to settle at $115.07 per barrel, bringing their weekly gain to 4.3%. This helped fuel a more than 8% weekly gain for the energy sector, bringing its year-to-date return to 59.4%.

"With commodity prices up and inflation creating waves, is it too late for investors to capitalize on high commodity prices?" asks Lucas White, portfolio manager at asset management firm GMO.

No, the strategist says – for a number of reasons, including the fact that energy sector components are still considered value stocks. "Though commodities are up, resource companies trade at more than a 60% discount relative to the S&P 500, a level that has almost never been seen," White explains, adding that the recent spike in commodity prices has yet to flow through to companies' fundamentals – meaning investors can still expect strong returns going forward.

For those looking to capitalize on the red-hot sector, there are plenty of energy stocks to choose from, including high-yielding master limited partnerships (MLPs). But for those looking for more diversified exposure to high oil prices, may we suggest this list of energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The funds featured here sport a variety of strategies that should help investors leverage any additional gains in oil and natural gas.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Traders Mull Recession Odds

The potential for the U.S. to slip into recession was the topic du jour Monday as stocks kicked off the week with a wobbly, uneven session. Over the weekend, former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein told CBS' Face the Nation that recession was "a very, very high risk factor." That opinion was met by a number of other calls Monday morning.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Earnings Reports#Mutual Fund#Web3 Investment#The Commerce Department#Bmo Capital Markets
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
ETF
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy