US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;66;74;56;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;8;72%;98%;5. Albuquerque, NM;92;61;92;59;Warm, turning windy;W;14;10%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;76;49;72;52;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;42%;4%;5. Asheville, NC;75;54;75;55;Partly sunny;NW;7;61%;0%;12. Atlanta, GA;80;61;81;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;53%;5%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;75;63;75;62;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;14;73%;41%;6....www.michigansthumb.com
