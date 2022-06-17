ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
The Real Housewives of Atlanta ( RHOA ) season 14, the third spin-off in the Housewives franchise has arrived!

There was roughly a year between RHOA ’s season 13 three-part reunion and the premiere of season 14, so we’ve had to have a whole lot of patience. Not only did we have to have patience, but we've been forced to be flexible given some fan favorites like Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes are nowhere to be found in these new episodes.

However, between the remaining returning OGs and the debut of a few new faces, the cast has the potential to make this season quite unforgettable.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 so far...

When is the next Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 is certainly distinguishing itself from the last few seasons. While the women are still throwing shade left and right, so far the season doesn’t feel so heavy and toxic. Well, not as toxic. The brewing tensions between Kandi and Marlo, Marlo and Kenya, Sheree and Drew and Drew and Sanya are still percolating more or less.

On that note, the series is back with a brand new episode titled "Who Gon Check on Me Boo?" which airs live on Sunday, June 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Here is a brief synopsis of what viewers can expect to see when it premieres:

"Sheree and Marlo question if Kandi has been a good friend. Drew and Sanya fall out over another rescinded invitation. Kenya and Sheree hash out their issues."

Also, if you aren't able to catch new episodes live when they air, remember they become available the next day on Peacock .

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 cast

Two major characters in the franchise have departed between season 13 and now. Porsha Williams — who had her own show on Bravo called The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters — and Cynthia Bailey. However, there are other familiar cast members in season 14.

Returning for the new season are Kandi Burruss, who stars on Kandi & The Gang on Bravo, Kenya Moore, who you may have also seen on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ( RHUGT ) and Drew Sidora.

OG fans will also recognize Shereé Whitfield, who last appeared on the show in season 10. Plus, the woman known for her envious fashion sense, Marlo Hampton, is finally getting a peach this season after being a friend for many years.

Finally, we have a new cast member: Sanya Richards-Ross, a mother, wife and businesswoman with an impressive resume. The Housewife, who is married to former NFL player Aaron Ross, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field. Bravo notes that Sanya brings the rest of the ladies to Jamaica to show them her culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYZAX_0fsya4mX00

It's apparently a major season for Sheree Whitfield (middle) (Image credit: Darnell Williams/ Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 plot

It looks like Ms. Whitfield is seriously delivering this season. “I will say Shereé is giving story the entire season,” Andy Cohen said in a Bravo clip . “It’s a major season for Shereé.”

Although Shereé and Kenya have a shaky past, it looks like they’ll be quite the duo for season 14. On WWHL After Show , Kenya said, “It’s been really amazing having her there. We have great chemistry.” Just because two unlikely Housewives are now getting along, that doesn’t mean that the waves aren’t rocky in Georgia.

As we see in the trailer, Kandi’s mom Joyce Jones, also known as Mama Joyce, raises concerns (yet again) about Kandi’s husband’s, Todd Tucker, financials. In one of the more shocking parts of the teaser, we see Shereé sit down with Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of former RHOA Housewife Phaedra Parks. Other key plot points appear to be Shereé vs. Drew, Kandi vs. Marlo and Kenya vs. Marlo.

It’s been years and years in the making, but we may finally get a SHE by Shereé fashion show. OG fans know how big of a deal this really is.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 trailer

It’s fashion and reads galore in the RHOA season 14 trailer.

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

