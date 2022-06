There are losing streaks, and then there is what has befallen Colorado Republicans over the past two decades. Those who have recently purchased a Subaru and moved to our fair state are often astounded to learn Colorado for a long time was rather reliably red. Sure, a succession of Democratic governors occupied the large first-floor Capitol office, but Republicans operated most of the other levers of political power. Arapahoe and...

