ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FLAMES EXPECTED TO SOON RECEIVE CALLS REGARDING GAUDREAU

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, the discussion for the Calgary Flames moving forward is what will their roster look like next season?. Both Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau are without contracts for the 2022-23 season, although...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

ARE THE DEVILS REALLY MOVING THE SECOND OVERALL PICK?

Initially reported by Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Devils are apparently open to moving their 2nd overall draft selection in this year's NHL Entry Draft. The Devils have found a home at the bottom of the NHL leaderboard, so naturally they will be open to anything that might improve their team. However, the notion that they would part with their top-draft pick grows increasingly unlikely.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Blockbuster Flames Trade Could Hugely Benefit the Oilers

During an interview with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, ESPN analyst and respected hockey insider Kevin Weekes told Bob he was dancing around the million-dollar question when talking about how the Oilers did against the Flames in their five-game series: Did fans just witness Johnny Gaudreau‘s last game in a Calgary Flames’ uniform?
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Elliotte Friedman
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour makes decision on struggling Antti Raanta for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes failed to close out the series against the New York Rangers on Saturday night, meaning their second-round matchup will come down to a Game 7 in Carolina, set for Monday night. Antti Raanta, who had been excellent for the Canes throughout the playoffs, struggled mightily in Game 6, getting pulled midway through the second period in favor of the Hurricanes’ young backup, Pyotr Kochetkov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

TEAM ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF ALEXANDER RADULOV WITH JURASSIC PARK VIDEO

Six years after returning to the NHL from the KHL, Alexander Radulov is going back home. The KHL team Ak Bars Kazan has announced the signing of Radulov using a video excerpt from Jurassic Park. His agent confirmed the signing to Sport24.ru. "Radulov's agreement with Ak Bars is for two...
NHL
markerzone.com

PENDING UFA DEFENCEMAN MICHAL KEMPNY REPORTEDLY SET TO LEAVE THE NHL

After spending parts of five seasons in the National Hockey League as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals, pending unrestricted free agent Michal Kempny is set to head back to Europe. According to ISport.cz, Kempny could be signing with Czech Extraliga team, Brno Kometa, alongside his teammate...
NHL
markerzone.com

JASON SPEZZA TO JOIN MAPLE LEAFS FRONT OFFICE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Toronto Maple Leafs C Jason Spezza announced his retirement today, per a team release:. Spezza, a 19 season NHL veteran, amassed 995 points in 1248 regular season games. Five shy of that 1K mark, you hate to see it. He also scored 76 playoffs points in 95 playoff matches. The childhood Leaf fan finished his storied career donning the Maple Leaf logo; a dream only a handful of hockey players live out. He also patented a move he's tormented goalies with for ~fifteen years, which is pretty cool:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Edmonton
markerzone.com

PASTRNAK ASKS KREJCI IF HE'S COMING BACK TO BOSTON NEXT SEASON (VIDEO)

Well, it definitely wasn't a no. We have a hint that David Krejci may be returning to the Boston Bruins next season after spending a year in the Czech Republic in order to play at home. Former teammate David Pastrnak and Krejci are reunited in their home country at the moment. The two of them played together with Czechia at the IIHF World Hockey Championship recently where they won a bronze medal. Pastrnak has posted a video where he asks Krejci straight up if he's rejoining the Bruins for 2022-23. "What's up, Krej?" said Pastrnak. "Are you coming back to Boston next year?"
NHL
markerzone.com

AGENT QUESTIONS WHETHER REPORTER SHOULD OUT MEMBERS OF WJC TEAM ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

A hockey reporter's pursuit of the names of the players involved in some horrendous allegations dealing with the 2018 World Junior Championship is getting questioned by an agent. Ken Campbell has called the agent of every single player with Team Canada, which won the gold medal that year, to ask if their client is involved in a lawsuit settlement from Hockey Canada made public recently. That lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior team. The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages. No details of the settlement were released and no names have been mentioned. It was the choice of the plaintiff not to name anyone in the suit. Through the process of elimination, Campbell is attempting to determine who was allegedly involved.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy