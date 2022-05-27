Active investigation on West Seneca Street

Binghamton Police are investigating a smashed store door on Clinton Street that was noticed by a person taking an early morning walk. Authorities were called to the Ary's Express Mart at the corner of Clinton Street and Glenwood Avenue at around 2:58 a.m. May 31 by a person who was walking by the store.
Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: The video contained in this story, originally posted by Facebook User Rozay Ross, is not intended for children. The video contains images that are disturbing, including images that depict inappropriate images, language, and behavior. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.]. Several large fights broke out early Sunday morning on...
Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.
During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
A Utica woman was finally arrested, police say, after she allegedly spit at an officer and tried to keep her arms of of handcuffs. Police say that officers were called to the 700 block of Lansing Street in Utica at approximately midnight on May 29, 2022 for a report of a burglary in progress.
LANSING, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Farrell Road at approximately 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller had reported that she was inside a residence when...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after her bike collided with a car in Syracuse Monday night, police said. Around 8:55 p.m., the girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Lodi Street and Green Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The...
Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
UTICA — Utica Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation that occurred in the area of Watson Place on Sunday. Around 4:30 p.m. patrols were dispatched to Faxton St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford for a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said they learned the man had been struck in the arm and knee.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department say a 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month. Authorities say Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice. According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina […]
Granby, N.Y. — More than 500 homes and businesses are without power Monday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on county Route 3, authorities said. Someone called the Oswego County 911 Center at 3:03 p.m. to report the crash near 712 county Route 3 in the town of Granby, dispatchers said.
