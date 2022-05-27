ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active investigation on West Seneca Street

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene...

WNBF News Radio 1290

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Candor woman arrested for identity theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
CANDOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Lansing shooting victim in stable condition

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
LANSING, NY
Crime & Safety
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police: Bicycle collides with Car, Shooting with Injuries on Park Street, and Henderson Street Stabbing

Shooting with Injuries on Park Street – Monday, May 30th, 2022, at around 9:21 P.M., Officers responded to the 800 block of Park Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Explicit Video Surfaces as Hundreds Brawl on Utica’s Varick Street

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The video contained in this story, originally posted by Facebook User Rozay Ross, is not intended for children. The video contains images that are disturbing, including images that depict inappropriate images, language, and behavior. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.]. Several large fights broke out early Sunday morning on...
UTICA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Man Murdered After Being Stabbed, Attacker Still At Large

Last night at 8:10 pm, Oneonta Police say they received a 911 call of a male stabbing victim in the alleyway near 6 Dietz St. and once police arrived at the scene, they discovered that 24-year-old Kaleb J. O’Neill of Oneonta, NY had been stabbed multiple times. He was immediately given aid at the scene and taken by an Oneonta Fire Department ambulance to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his wounds but was later pronounced dead since his injuries were too severe.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 23-30

During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
OWEGO, NY
WKTV

24-year-old stabbed to death in Oneonta; police searching for suspect

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found Kaleb J. O'Neill suffering...
ONEONTA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Saturday night shooting leaves one man injured

LANSING, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Farrell Road at approximately 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller had reported that she was inside a residence when...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police investigate Sunday shooting incident

UTICA — Utica Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation that occurred in the area of Watson Place on Sunday. Around 4:30 p.m. patrols were dispatched to Faxton St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford for a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said they learned the man had been struck in the arm and knee.
UTICA, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Cortland pair arrested for drugs

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
CORTLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

Canandaigua man charged with murder for 6-year-old’s death in South Carolina drive-by shooting

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Canandaigua Police Department say a 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month. Authorities say Michael Lloyd, of Canandaigua, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice. According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY

