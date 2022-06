The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is preventing Stanford from filling in a neighborhood after residents said they wanted to preserve its rural feel and low density. The board yesterday (May 24) approved new rules on development in the Upper San Juan neighborhood, between Campus Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard. The rules require lots to be at least 100 feet wide, and new houses must cover less than 20% of the land. Previously, there were no limits on lot coverage or width.

STANFORD, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO