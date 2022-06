Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the newest film in the Harry Potter franchise, the third movie in the spinoff series that started with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016. The movie stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, the wise old wizard and mentor to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter in the original series of films, first played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

