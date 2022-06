NAPA (CBS SF) -- A wildfire burning in Napa County quickly grew to 376 acres Tuesday evening, forcing residents from their homes on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club.Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews and bulldozers to the scene to battle the flames in the wooded and brush covered area. They also called in help from nearby departments and aerial tankers were also making water and retardant drops.Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz told KPIX his deputies were going house to house along the sparsely populated Old Soda Springs Road to make residents were evacuating."It's not a densely...

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO