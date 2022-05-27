Sophomore wing Drake Powell has big goals for summer

Don’t blink too fast, Winston-Salem Lil Motor refuses to slow down for anyone. If you can make it out of North Carolina, you are geared to make it far and long in the music industry. I think that’s why people ride for DaBaby so hard. You have to respect the work ethic that they have in North Carolina. They don’t have the same resources or support as their peers who might be in Atlanta. That is why it seems like artists from Atlanta blow up overnight because their city really rides for them and will support them to the max. This is why I have the utmost respect for Lil Motor and his craft. You can usually find him creating content or recording new visuals, Motor is constantly putting in work to advance his career. For his new visual ‘Pill Poppin’ he teams up with video director Niles Bryant. Motor for sure made the right decision by choosing the right director to bring his song to life. Bryant was able to capture several cinematic shots that captured the raw energy that Motor possessed. I can’t help but appreciate the message that Motor delivers. He speaks on some real shit in this triumphant song. Motor is truly fed up with these lames and just wants to make his paper, pop a few pills, and stay out of harm’s way. Bursting like an automatic clip being emptied, Motor's rapid flow is unmatched. The way that he carries himself, so sure of himself and full of confidence, Motor has clearly asserted himself in this next class of rap freshmen. This single has gotten me more hype and excited for his next tape ‘Motor 4 President’, which will surely bump him up an echelon.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO