NORTH LAS VEGAS — Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School announced today that John Rinaldo has been hired as Director of Business Partnerships. He will be responsible for building partnerships with local businesses and organizations that can offer entry-level paying jobs to Cristo Rey St. Viator’s High School students. He will steward positive relationships with key business leaders throughout southern Nevada who will invest in the students as they gain valuable professional experience while earning their school tuition.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO