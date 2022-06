TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy, Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges today recommended projects to the Legislature as part of the second round of grant funding designated for county colleges and county vocational school districts (CVSD) under the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act. The goal of the proposed projects will be to improve and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs throughout the state.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO