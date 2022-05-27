Good Afternoon, News: NRA Spins Uvalde Shooting, New Seasons Workers Move to Unionize, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner Wins Oregon's Fifth District Primary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.

